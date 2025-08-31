Trump Administration Moves to Shut Down USAID, Citing Waste and “Radical” Influence

Washington, D.C. – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that USAID will be handed over to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to oversee the agency’s complete shutdown, following a Trump-led initiative to dismantle the organization.

Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump has targeted USAID as part of a broader effort to cut federal spending. Rubio accused the agency of being run by “radical lunatics” and enabling corruption “at levels rarely seen before.”

Massive Layoffs and Contract Freezes

Thousands of USAID employees have been dismissed or placed on leave, while billions of dollars in contracts have been frozen or canceled. Core programs are now being transferred to the State Department, signaling the agency’s “closeout mode,” according to Rubio.

In a post on X, Rubio said:

“Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. With a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode.”

OMB to Oversee Final Shutdown

Rubio confirmed that OMB Director Russ Vought will now supervise the agency’s termination. Vought has previously led Trump’s efforts to reclaim funds that conflict with the administration’s agenda, including allocations to USAID.

International Concerns Over Political Interference

USAID has faced criticism for its political involvement abroad. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico raised concerns about “gross interference” in domestic politics, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for eliminating “foreign networks” influencing internal affairs.

Former USAID chief Samantha Power recently revealed that tens of millions of dollars from Ukraine-designated funds had been invested in Moldova to support pro-EU President Maia Sandu, highlighting the agency’s influence in regional politics.

What This Means for US Foreign Aid

Analysts warn that the dismantling of USAID could leave significant gaps in US foreign assistance programs, including humanitarian aid, development projects, and political funding abroad. The move has already sparked lawsuits from former employees and NGOs opposing the shutdown.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.