“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President Donald Trump’s peace initiative, Axios reported on Saturday.

Trump administration officials have expressed growing frustration with what they describe as the EU’s “maximalist” position and its expectations that the United States shoulder the burden while contributing little themselves.

“The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost,” an anonymous top US official said. “If Europe wants to escalate this war, that will be up to them. But they will be hopelessly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Another unnamed source added, “Some of the Europeans continue to operate in a fairy-tale land that ignores the fact it takes two to tango.”

Earlier this month, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and later hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. He pushed for a lasting peace rather than a simple ceasefire and threatened to impose tariffs and sanctions on both Ukraine and Russia if meaningful progress in talks was not achieved.

Trump’s frustration reportedly stems from both Kiev and EU allies, whom he sees as standing in the way of a negotiated settlement. Private discussions reveal the president’s dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s unwillingness to consider concessions and the EU’s refusal to back what the White House considers a “realistic” outcome.

“He just wants this over. It almost doesn’t matter how,” a senior official told The Atlantic, adding that Trump has urged Ukraine to “show some flexibility.”

Moscow has long insisted on a peace agreement that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict. Russia has demanded that Ukraine maintain neutrality, remain outside NATO and other military alliances, demilitarize and denazify, and accept the new territorial realities — including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye — as part of Russia, following referendums held in 2014 and 2022.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.