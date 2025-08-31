“Russia-India-China Trilateral Talks Heat Up: Are They Set to Redefine Global Power?”

New Delhi/Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Following the high-profile Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, global attention has turned to Asia, where the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format is showing signs of revival. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent call to restart RIC underscores Moscow’s intention to solidify its influence across Asia while providing a platform for multilateral engagement outside Western-dominated frameworks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi included boundary talks, bilateral consultations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, coming ahead of India’s participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, signaled India’s openness to structured dialogue with China despite lingering tensions from the 2020 Galwan clash.

Observers note that the Alaska summit may not have resolved immediate conflicts, but it reinforced Russia’s role as an indispensable actor in global diplomacy. For India, Moscow’s renewed engagement provides opportunities to strengthen regional diplomacy and assert strategic autonomy, balancing ties with China, Russia, and Western partners simultaneously.

RIC, once dormant, is increasingly viewed as a consultative platform allowing India, Russia, and China to coordinate on shared interests including energy, trade, regional connectivity, and climate initiatives. Recent discussions highlighted potential collaborations in hydrocarbon ventures in Russia’s Far East, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) linking Mumbai with Moscow, and clean-energy projects under the BRICS Climate Finance Framework.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized that RIC provides diplomatic space without binding commitments, aligning with its multi-vector foreign policy. For Beijing, RIC offers a venue to mitigate trade pressures, including ongoing US tariffs on Indian imports, which China has publicly opposed. For Moscow, it demonstrates continued relevance in shaping Asia’s security and economic landscape.

As Modi heads to Tianjin for the SCO summit, analysts suggest that RIC’s revival is both timely and strategic, creating a platform for dialogue that reinforces multipolarity and Asian agency in global affairs. While it may not resolve border disputes or trade tensions immediately, the trilateral framework offers a buffer of engagement and a model for cooperative problem-solving amid a shifting world order.

