📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Russia-India-China Trilateral Talks Heat Up: Are They Set to Redefine Global Power?”

By: Naija247news

Date:

New Delhi/Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Following the high-profile Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, global attention has turned to Asia, where the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format is showing signs of revival. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent call to restart RIC underscores Moscow’s intention to solidify its influence across Asia while providing a platform for multilateral engagement outside Western-dominated frameworks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi included boundary talks, bilateral consultations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, coming ahead of India’s participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, signaled India’s openness to structured dialogue with China despite lingering tensions from the 2020 Galwan clash.

Observers note that the Alaska summit may not have resolved immediate conflicts, but it reinforced Russia’s role as an indispensable actor in global diplomacy. For India, Moscow’s renewed engagement provides opportunities to strengthen regional diplomacy and assert strategic autonomy, balancing ties with China, Russia, and Western partners simultaneously.

RIC, once dormant, is increasingly viewed as a consultative platform allowing India, Russia, and China to coordinate on shared interests including energy, trade, regional connectivity, and climate initiatives. Recent discussions highlighted potential collaborations in hydrocarbon ventures in Russia’s Far East, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) linking Mumbai with Moscow, and clean-energy projects under the BRICS Climate Finance Framework.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized that RIC provides diplomatic space without binding commitments, aligning with its multi-vector foreign policy. For Beijing, RIC offers a venue to mitigate trade pressures, including ongoing US tariffs on Indian imports, which China has publicly opposed. For Moscow, it demonstrates continued relevance in shaping Asia’s security and economic landscape.

As Modi heads to Tianjin for the SCO summit, analysts suggest that RIC’s revival is both timely and strategic, creating a platform for dialogue that reinforces multipolarity and Asian agency in global affairs. While it may not resolve border disputes or trade tensions immediately, the trilateral framework offers a buffer of engagement and a model for cooperative problem-solving amid a shifting world order.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Modi to Meet Putin and Xi at SCO Summit Amid India-US Trade Tensions
Next article
“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Geopolitics 0
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

AI & Future Tech 0
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp