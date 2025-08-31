Menu
Geopolitics

Russia Denounces Iranian Media Claims of Israeli Cooperation

Moscow, Russia – The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent claims in Iranian media suggesting that Russia was an unreliable partner in Iran’s conflict with Israel, including accusations of passing intelligence on Tehran’s air defenses to Jerusalem.

The ministry called the reports “most egregious and outrageous”, accusing hostile forces of attempting to strain Russian-Iranian ties.

Context of the Israeli Attacks

Israel launched strikes on Iran in June, claiming the country was close to developing a nuclear weapon – allegations Iran has consistently denied, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful. Investigations by the IAEA and US intelligencefound no evidence of weaponization.

Despite this, the strikes caused major damage to Iranian nuclear sites and killed dozens, including scientists and military personnel. Russia condemned the attacks as a “gross violation of international law”.

Iranian Media Allegations

Some Iranian outlets claimed that Russia “failed to provide adequate support” during the conflict. Specifically, Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, alleged on August 24 that Russia provided Israel with coordinates of Iran’s air defenses.

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected these claims as baseless and absurd, noting that even the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted them.

“These claims do not reflect Iran’s official position and are not based on any evidence,” said Iranian spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Moscow’s Response

Russia described the frequency of such reports as indicative of a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting both nations. The ministry reaffirmed its support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy and stressed that its cooperation with Tehran continues under a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The partnership covers security, peaceful nuclear energy, and resistance to Western sanctions, with Russia playing a significant role in Iran’s civilian nuclear program, including reviving the Bushehr plant in the 1990s.

