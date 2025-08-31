📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Putin Slams “Discriminatory” Western Sanctions, Calls for New Financial System in China Visit

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Moscow/Beijing, Aug. 30, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western sanctions as “discriminatory” and condemned an unfair global financial system, warning that Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of recession due to trade restrictions and the cost of the Ukraine war.

Putin made the comments in an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency, ahead of his four-day visit to Beijing, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend a WWII military parade commemorating Japan’s surrender.

“It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism, which runs counter to the interests of the Global Majority,” Putin said. He emphasized that Russia and China support reforms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, advocating a financial system built on openness, equity, and equal access for all nations.

A new global system, he added, should reflect the real standing of member states and offer non-discriminatory access to financial tools. “I am confident that Russia and China will continue to work together towards this noble goal, aligning our efforts to ensure the prosperity of our great nations,” Putin said.

Putin’s visit includes a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, followed by bilateral talks with Xi in Beijing and participation in the massive military parade. The SCO, established in 2001, now has 10 permanent members, including Iran and India, and focuses on regional security and economic cooperation.

The Russian leader praised China’s support since the West imposed sanctions on Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, noting that bilateral trade reached a record $245 billion in 2024. Trade is mostly conducted in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan, and the partnership has strengthened Russia’s energy exports to China.

Since declaring a “no-limits” strategic partnership in 2022, Putin and Xi have met over 40 times, highlighting the growing alignment between the two nations in finance, trade, and geopolitical strategy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ugandan Woman Arrested at Lagos Airport for Paying $1,000 to Obtain Nigerian Passport, Interior Minister Reveals
Next article
Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Naija247news Naija247news -
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Naija247news Naija247news -
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Ugandan Woman Arrested at Lagos Airport for Paying $1,000 to Obtain Nigerian Passport, Interior Minister Reveals

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Aug. 29, 2025 — The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed how a Ugandan woman was arrested at Lagos Airport for illegally obtaining a Nigerian passport after paying $1,000. Speaking at the Ministry...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Geopolitics 0
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Geopolitics 0
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Geopolitics 0
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp