Putin Slams “Discriminatory” Western Sanctions, Calls for New Financial System in China Visit

Moscow/Beijing, Aug. 30, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western sanctions as “discriminatory” and condemned an unfair global financial system, warning that Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of recession due to trade restrictions and the cost of the Ukraine war.

Putin made the comments in an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency, ahead of his four-day visit to Beijing, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend a WWII military parade commemorating Japan’s surrender.

“It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism, which runs counter to the interests of the Global Majority,” Putin said. He emphasized that Russia and China support reforms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, advocating a financial system built on openness, equity, and equal access for all nations.

A new global system, he added, should reflect the real standing of member states and offer non-discriminatory access to financial tools. “I am confident that Russia and China will continue to work together towards this noble goal, aligning our efforts to ensure the prosperity of our great nations,” Putin said.

Putin’s visit includes a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, followed by bilateral talks with Xi in Beijing and participation in the massive military parade. The SCO, established in 2001, now has 10 permanent members, including Iran and India, and focuses on regional security and economic cooperation.

The Russian leader praised China’s support since the West imposed sanctions on Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, noting that bilateral trade reached a record $245 billion in 2024. Trade is mostly conducted in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan, and the partnership has strengthened Russia’s energy exports to China.

Since declaring a “no-limits” strategic partnership in 2022, Putin and Xi have met over 40 times, highlighting the growing alignment between the two nations in finance, trade, and geopolitical strategy.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.