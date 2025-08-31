Beijing, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Beijing this week to attend the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II on the Asian front, a commemoration that carries deep historical and geopolitical significance for China.

While marking the sacrifices of the Chinese people during foreign invasions, the visit also signals unity between Russia and China on the global stage, highlighting an alternative to Western-dominated international order.

Analysts say the war in Ukraine will be central to discussions between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Moscow seeks Beijing’s backing and influence to counterbalance the EU and Western support for Kiev.

Beyond immediate crises, both leaders are expected to deliberate on the Greater Eurasia project, linking the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Eurasian Economic Union, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to shape a continental partnership based on equality and cooperation, rather than Western dominance.

Experts note that Russia and China also intend to revitalize the UN Security Council’s role in global governance, positioning themselves as architects of a multipolar world order.

The summit underscores that for the Global South, a new world model is emerging, while Western powers face a reality in which the Russian-Chinese partnership cannot be ignored.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.