Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Putin and Xi to Strengthen BRICS Role, Call for Global Financial Reform

By: Naija247news

Date:

Beijing, ChinaRussian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s strategic partnership with China to bolster the BRICS economic bloc and push for reforms in the international financial system. Putin made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua ahead of his official visit to China from August 31 to September 3.

Strengthening BRICS

Putin emphasized cooperation with Beijing in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and notably BRICS, aiming to expand its role in global governance.

“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions,” Putin said.

The Russian president highlighted that the bloc should act as a key pillar of global architecture and resist economic measures that hinder socioeconomic development.

Reforming Global Finance

Putin stressed the need to reform the IMF and World Bank to ensure openness, equity, and non-discriminatory access for all countries. He described the current system as being used as a tool of neo-colonialism, undermining the interests of the Global Majority.

“It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism. We seek progress for the benefit of all humanity,” Putin said.

Multipolar World Vision

The Russian president noted that Russia and China share similar views on global issues, aiming to build a just, multipolar world order focused on the nations of the Global Majority.

During his visit, Putin will attend the SCO summit in Tianjin and Victory Day events in Beijing. He is also scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another BRICS founding member.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Trump Proposes Chinese “Peacekeepers” for Ukraine, Sparks Skepticism
Next article
Russia Denounces Iranian Media Claims of Israeli Cooperation
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘EU warmongers sabotaging’ Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts – Putin’s envoy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Moscow, Russia – Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy, has accused the European Union of deliberately obstructing US-led peace efforts in Ukraine. Dmitriev claimed Brussels pressures Kiev with “impossible demands” that undermine...

US Vice President J.D. Vance Blasts Politico Over Report on Trump Peace Envoy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, D.C. – US Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Politico of running a “foreign influence operation”against special envoy Steve Witkoff, criticizing the outlet’s reporting as “journalistic malpractice.” The Friday article, authored by Felicia Schwartz,...

Colombian Vice President Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Trade and Strategic Ties

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Abuja, Nigeria – The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, arrived in Abuja on Saturday for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between Nigeria and Colombia. She was accompanied...

Russia Denounces Iranian Media Claims of Israeli Cooperation

Naija247news Naija247news -
Moscow, Russia – The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent claims in Iranian media suggesting that Russia was an unreliable partner in Iran’s conflict with Israel, including accusations of passing intelligence on Tehran’s air...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘EU warmongers sabotaging’ Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts – Putin’s envoy

Top Stories 0
Moscow, Russia – Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy, has accused the European Union of deliberately obstructing US-led peace efforts in Ukraine. Dmitriev claimed Brussels pressures Kiev with “impossible demands” that undermine...

US Vice President J.D. Vance Blasts Politico Over Report on Trump Peace Envoy

Geopolitics 0
Washington, D.C. – US Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Politico of running a “foreign influence operation”against special envoy Steve Witkoff, criticizing the outlet’s reporting as “journalistic malpractice.” The Friday article, authored by Felicia Schwartz,...

Colombian Vice President Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Trade and Strategic Ties

Geopolitics 0
Abuja, Nigeria – The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, arrived in Abuja on Saturday for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between Nigeria and Colombia. She was accompanied...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp