Putin and Xi to Strengthen BRICS Role, Call for Global Financial Reform

Beijing, China – Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s strategic partnership with China to bolster the BRICS economic bloc and push for reforms in the international financial system. Putin made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua ahead of his official visit to China from August 31 to September 3.

Strengthening BRICS

Putin emphasized cooperation with Beijing in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and notably BRICS, aiming to expand its role in global governance.

“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions,” Putin said.

The Russian president highlighted that the bloc should act as a key pillar of global architecture and resist economic measures that hinder socioeconomic development.

Reforming Global Finance

Putin stressed the need to reform the IMF and World Bank to ensure openness, equity, and non-discriminatory access for all countries. He described the current system as being used as a tool of neo-colonialism, undermining the interests of the Global Majority.

“It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism. We seek progress for the benefit of all humanity,” Putin said.

Multipolar World Vision

The Russian president noted that Russia and China share similar views on global issues, aiming to build a just, multipolar world order focused on the nations of the Global Majority.

During his visit, Putin will attend the SCO summit in Tianjin and Victory Day events in Beijing. He is also scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another BRICS founding member.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.