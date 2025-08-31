📰 Naija247News Headlines
Oil & Gas

“NNPC Seeks Professional Partners to Revive Refineries, Targets 2.6M BPD by 2026 – Ojulari”

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 28, 2025 (NAN) – The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, has revealed that the company is exploring partnerships with professional refinery operators to tackle Nigeria’s persistent refining challenges.

Ojulari made the statement on Thursday while receiving members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

He explained that technical assessments of the nation’s three refineries have been completed, alongside a commercial review of the Port Harcourt Refinery, which highlighted the need for a sustainable and profitable operating model.

“The solution you are proposing aligns with what we are already working on. Our reviews make it clear that we need to bring in a professional refinery company to partner with us,” Ojulari said.

The NNPC chief noted that years of neglect and inadequate maintenance had rendered the refineries commercially unviable, resulting in losses of between N300 million and N500 million per month.

“We were feeding around 50,000 barrels of crude daily into the refineries, but output was below 40 per cent. Rather than continue running at a loss, operations were temporarily halted to develop a viable model,” he added.

Ojulari also emphasised that President Bola Tinubu had not exerted political pressure to resume operations prematurely, asserting that all decisions are aimed at long-term sustainability.

“There was no political pressure to keep running at a loss. We paused operations to ensure the refineries operate profitably and efficiently,” he stated.

Addressing recent protests and calls for his removal, Ojulari revealed that there were coordinated attempts to undermine his leadership, affecting staff morale.

“Despite these challenges, we remain focused on delivering our mandate,” he said.

PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo commended the current NNPC leadership for improvements in pipeline functionality and increased oil production since Ojulari’s appointment.

He also expressed the union’s readiness to support NNPC in driving energy stability.

“Currently, we are producing about 1.8 million barrels per day, with a target of 2.6 million barrels by 2026, by addressing non-producing fields and optimising operations,” Osifo noted.

 

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

