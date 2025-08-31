Nigerian Stock Market Loses N165 Billion as Medium and Penny Stocks Plunge

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 — Naija247news — The Nigerian stock market closed on a negative note on Friday, shedding N165 billion as sustained selloffs in medium and penny stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

Market capitalisation fell by N165 billion or 0.19 per cent, closing at N88.769 trillion, down from N88.934 trillionrecorded on Thursday. Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index dropped 261.74 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 140,295.50from 140,557.24.

Key Losers in the Market

The downturn was largely driven by selloffs in stocks including John Holt, Lasaco Assurance, Guinea Insurance, Universal Insurance, and Secure Electronic Technology, among 26 other equities.

John Holt led the losers’ chart, falling 10% to N6.30 per share.

Lasaco Assurance dropped 9.64% to N3.00 .

Guinea Insurance declined 7.79% , closing at N1.42 .

Universal Insurance fell 6.25% , ending at N1.20 .

Secure Electronic Technology slipped 5.56%, finishing at 85k per share.

The market breadth closed negative with 31 losers and 19 gainers.

Top Gainers

Despite the broad decline, a few stocks posted notable gains:

Learn Africa rose 9.86% to N7.80 .

Union Dicon Salt increased 8.04% , settling at N12.10 .

Prestige Assurance advanced 6.75% to N1.74 .

Academy Press gained 6.11% , finishing at N9.55 .

Omatek Ventures grew 6.06% to N1.40.

Market Activity

Trading activity slowed significantly on Friday, with 435.14 million shares valued at N10.4 billion exchanged across 25,609 transactions. This compares to 885.02 million shares worth N28.3 billion traded on Thursday in 26,163 deals.

The most active stocks by volume were:

VFD Group – 49.3 million shares valued at N542.2 million

Secure Electronic Technology – 33.2 million shares worth N28.8 million

Access Corporation – 26.9 million shares valued at N716.9 million

Guaranty Trust Holding Company – 21.33 million shares worth N1.9 billion

FirstHoldCo – 19.93 million shares valued at N646.7 million

Analysis

The sustained selloffs in medium and penny stocks indicate investor caution, while the decline in trading volume, value, and market deals reflects a lack of buying interest at prevailing prices. Analysts warn that the market may continue to experience pressure unless positive catalysts emerge from corporate earnings or macroeconomic developments.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.