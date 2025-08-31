📰 Naija247News Headlines
NGX

Nigerian Stock Market Loses N165 Billion as Medium and Penny Stocks Plunge

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 — Naija247news — The Nigerian stock market closed on a negative note on Friday, shedding N165 billion as sustained selloffs in medium and penny stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

Market capitalisation fell by N165 billion or 0.19 per cent, closing at N88.769 trillion, down from N88.934 trillionrecorded on Thursday. Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index dropped 261.74 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 140,295.50from 140,557.24.

Key Losers in the Market

The downturn was largely driven by selloffs in stocks including John Holt, Lasaco Assurance, Guinea Insurance, Universal Insurance, and Secure Electronic Technology, among 26 other equities.

  • John Holt led the losers’ chart, falling 10% to N6.30 per share.

  • Lasaco Assurance dropped 9.64% to N3.00.

  • Guinea Insurance declined 7.79%, closing at N1.42.

  • Universal Insurance fell 6.25%, ending at N1.20.

  • Secure Electronic Technology slipped 5.56%, finishing at 85k per share.

The market breadth closed negative with 31 losers and 19 gainers.

Top Gainers

Despite the broad decline, a few stocks posted notable gains:

  • Learn Africa rose 9.86% to N7.80.

  • Union Dicon Salt increased 8.04%, settling at N12.10.

  • Prestige Assurance advanced 6.75% to N1.74.

  • Academy Press gained 6.11%, finishing at N9.55.

  • Omatek Ventures grew 6.06% to N1.40.

Market Activity

Trading activity slowed significantly on Friday, with 435.14 million shares valued at N10.4 billion exchanged across 25,609 transactions. This compares to 885.02 million shares worth N28.3 billion traded on Thursday in 26,163 deals.

The most active stocks by volume were:

  • VFD Group – 49.3 million shares valued at N542.2 million

  • Secure Electronic Technology – 33.2 million shares worth N28.8 million

  • Access Corporation – 26.9 million shares valued at N716.9 million

  • Guaranty Trust Holding Company – 21.33 million shares worth N1.9 billion

  • FirstHoldCo – 19.93 million shares valued at N646.7 million

Analysis

The sustained selloffs in medium and penny stocks indicate investor caution, while the decline in trading volume, value, and market deals reflects a lack of buying interest at prevailing prices. Analysts warn that the market may continue to experience pressure unless positive catalysts emerge from corporate earnings or macroeconomic developments.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

