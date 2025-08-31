Nigerian Man Pleads Guilty to $400,000 US Romance Scam Targeting American Women

Abuja, Aug. 29, 2025 — A 40-year-old Nigerian, Daniel Chima Inweregbu, has pleaded guilty to running a well-orchestrated romance scam that defrauded multiple US citizens of over $405,000, the US Department of Justiceannounced on Friday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson confirmed that Inweregbu pled guilty on August 21, 2025, before United States District Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown to two counts: conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud using an assumed identity, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court documents reveal that the scheme, carried out between July 2017 and December 2018, involved Inweregbu and co-conspirators creating fake profiles under the alias “Larry Pham” on social media and dating sites to target middle-aged American women.

The perpetrators cultivated emotional relationships with victims and then requested money under various pretexts, directing funds to domestic bank accounts they controlled. The scam resulted in actual and intended losses exceeding $405,000.

Inweregbu and his co-conspirators subsequently laundered the stolen funds through financial transactions designed to conceal the source and ownership of the money.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and fines of $250,000 for the fraud count and $500,000 for the money laundering count, in addition to mandatory special assessment fees. Sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2025.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson commended the FBI for its investigative work and the support from the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs and the US Department of State. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg, Chief of the Public Integrity Unit, led the prosecution.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.