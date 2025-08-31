📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Corruption & Fraud

Nigerian Man Pleads Guilty to $400,000 US Romance Scam Targeting American Women

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 29, 2025 — A 40-year-old Nigerian, Daniel Chima Inweregbu, has pleaded guilty to running a well-orchestrated romance scam that defrauded multiple US citizens of over $405,000, the US Department of Justiceannounced on Friday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson confirmed that Inweregbu pled guilty on August 21, 2025, before United States District Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown to two counts: conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud using an assumed identity, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court documents reveal that the scheme, carried out between July 2017 and December 2018, involved Inweregbu and co-conspirators creating fake profiles under the alias “Larry Pham” on social media and dating sites to target middle-aged American women.

The perpetrators cultivated emotional relationships with victims and then requested money under various pretexts, directing funds to domestic bank accounts they controlled. The scam resulted in actual and intended losses exceeding $405,000.

Inweregbu and his co-conspirators subsequently laundered the stolen funds through financial transactions designed to conceal the source and ownership of the money.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and fines of $250,000 for the fraud count and $500,000 for the money laundering count, in addition to mandatory special assessment fees. Sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2025.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson commended the FBI for its investigative work and the support from the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs and the US Department of State. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg, Chief of the Public Integrity Unit, led the prosecution.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
USS Lake Erie Crosses Panama Canal as US Warships Position Near Venezuela Amid Tensions
Next article
Ugandan Woman Arrested at Lagos Airport for Paying $1,000 to Obtain Nigerian Passport, Interior Minister Reveals
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Naija247news Naija247news -
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Naija247news Naija247news -
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Putin Slams “Discriminatory” Western Sanctions, Calls for New Financial System in China Visit

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Moscow/Beijing, Aug. 30, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western sanctions as “discriminatory” and condemned an unfair global financial system, warning that Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of recession due to trade...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Geopolitics 0
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Geopolitics 0
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Geopolitics 0
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp