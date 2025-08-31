Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reported on Saturday.

According to the NUPRC’s Gas Production Status Report for July 2025, the rise in output represents an 8.58 per cent increase compared with the 6.99 BSCFD recorded in the full year of 2024. The simultaneous growth in production and reduction in flaring underscores the Commission’s drive to boost output while advancing its 2030 zero-flare commitment.

“The 7.59 BSCFD daily average also reflects a 9.84 per cent increase from the 6.91 BSCFD posted in 2023, showing sustained growth in gas production,” the report said.

Despite the increase in production, gas flaring continues to decline, falling from 7.55 per cent in 2024 and 7.38 per cent in July 2023.

The Commission highlighted initiatives such as the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), development of a Decarbonisation and Sustainability Blueprint, promotion of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and integration of sustainability into project planning via the Upstream Petroleum Decarbonisation Template (UPDT).

Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation (DGDO) performance also improved, rising to 72.5 per cent in July 2025 from 71.8 per cent in June. Monthly data from January to July shows fluctuations ranging from 70.8 per cent in March to 73.7 per cent in April.

On production by contract type, Marginal Sole Risk operators contributed 63 per cent of output, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) 24 per cent, Joint Venture (JV) contracts 10 per cent, and Sole Risk operators 3 per cent.

Gas utilisation data indicates that year-to-date as of July 2025, 35.88 per cent of production was exported, 27.82 per cent supplied to the domestic market, and 29.13 per cent used for field and plant operations. Companies primarily deployed gas for in-house purposes such as fuel, lifting, and reinjection for pressure maintenance.

Gas-to-Power supply also recorded a three-month high in July, with daily deliveries increasing 3.48 per cent month-on-month, from 833.86 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D) in June to 862.86 MMSCF/D. Year-to-date averages ranged from 780.23 MMSCF/D in January to 886.83 MMSCF/D in March.

The NUPRC said the trends demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable growth in its gas sector while advancing its environmental objectives.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.