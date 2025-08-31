Modi to Xi at SCO Summit: India Committed to Stronger Ties With China Despite US Tariff Pressure

By Naija247news Foreign Desk

August 31, 2025 Tianjin, China — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to strengthen relations with China, signaling a diplomatic pivot towards Beijing just days after the United States imposed sweeping tariffs on Indian exports. The move comes at the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where leaders from Asia and the Middle East are convening to project Global South solidarity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that New Delhi is committed to advancing ties “based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities.” Modi emphasized that peace on the contested Himalayan border — where Indian and Chinese troops clashed in 2020 — had paved the way for resumed flights, new trade concessions, and growing cooperation.

Xi: Border Should Not Define Ties

Xi Jinping responded by urging both countries to ensure that the border issue does not define their entire relationship. Instead, he called for deeper economic collaboration, describing India and China as “partners, not rivals.”

Beijing has recently lifted export restrictions on rare earths and fertilizers, while also easing visa curbs. China has also reopened Buddhist pilgrimage routes for Indian citizens, in what analysts see as confidence-building measures.

US Pressure Backfires

Modi’s overtures come less than a week after the Trump administration slapped a 50% tariff on Indian goods in retaliation for New Delhi’s discounted purchases of Russian crude oil. Analysts say the tariffs — seen by many in India as a “trade embargo” in disguise — may have accelerated Modi’s calculation to move closer to Beijing.

“The US wanted India as a counterweight to China. But with punitive tariffs in place, New Delhi appears to be charting a more independent path,” said one Asian security expert in Tianjin.

SCO as Counterweight to NATO

The SCO, founded in 2001, now brings together China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian republics, with 16 more countries as observers or partners. Collectively, the bloc represents 42% of the world’s population, nearly a quarter of global GDP, and vast energy reserves.

Both China and Russia tout the SCO as a non-Western alternative to NATO, and this year’s summit is being closely watched as the first major gathering since Trump’s return to the White House.

Implications for Nigeria and Africa

For African economies — particularly Nigeria — Modi’s shift has strategic implications. India remains a major importer of Nigerian crude and a partner in pharmaceuticals and IT outsourcing. A deeper India-China axis could reshape trade routes, supply chains, and energy alliances across the Global South.

As Washington doubles down on tariffs and sanctions, emerging economies are looking eastward, strengthening blocs like the SCO and BRICS+, where Nigeria has expressed interest in observer status.

