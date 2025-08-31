Modi to Meet Putin and Xi at SCO Summit Amid India-US Trade Tensions

Tianjin, China, Aug. 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit in Tianjin, China.

In a post on X, Modi said India has played “an active and constructive role” in the SCO and will continue collaborating with members to address shared challenges.

The summit comes amid strained India-US relations, following Washington’s imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports after trade talks collapsed, partly due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

China has expressed strong support for India, with Ambassador Xu Feihong calling US tariffs “acts of bullying” and pledging that Beijing will stand firmly with New Delhi.

Observers note that Modi, Putin, and Xi may also discuss reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format, which aims to strengthen diplomatic and strategic cooperation between the three countries

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.