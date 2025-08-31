Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Iraq’s Drought Unveils 40 Ancient Tombs Near Mosul Dam — Archaeologists Warn of Vanishing History

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025

Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 40 ancient tombs dating back over 2,300 years after unprecedented drought conditions lowered water levels at the country’s largest reservoir, the Mosul Dam.

The remarkable discovery, made in the Khanke region of Duhok province, reveals burial chambers believed to belong to the Hellenistic-Seleucid era, a period following the conquests of Alexander the Great. Experts say the drought, while devastating to farmers and communities, has provided rare openings for archaeologists to uncover Iraq’s buried past.

“So far, we have discovered approximately 40 tombs,” said Bekas Brefkany, director of antiquities in Duhok and head of the excavation team. “The droughts have a significant impact on agriculture and electricity. But for us archaeologists, it allows excavation work that would otherwise be impossible.”

Climate Crisis Exposes Iraq’s Fragile Heritage

Iraq is enduring five consecutive years of severe drought, with water reserves now at just 8% of full capacity. Officials warn that 2025 has been one of the driest years since records began in 1933. The crisis is compounded by upstream dams in Iran and Turkiye, which have sharply reduced the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers — lifelines of Mesopotamian civilization.

This environmental decline is accelerating the exposure of long-submerged ruins, giving archaeologists a fleeting chance to document Iraq’s ancient history before the waters rise again.

From Reservoirs to Museums

The newly uncovered tombs will be transferred to the Duhok Museum for preservation and further study. Similar finds in recent years — temples, inscriptions, and artifacts — have provided new insights into Iraq’s role as the cradle of early civilizations, yet they remain under constant threat from climate change, conflict, and neglect.

“It’s a paradox,” one researcher told Naija247news. “The same droughts that devastate Iraq’s present-day villages are revealing the buried stories of its past. But without urgent climate action, both the living communities and their ancient heritage may be lost.”

Why It Matters Globally

  • Iraq’s water crisis echoes across the Middle East, threatening regional stability, food security, and migration patterns.
  • The tomb discovery highlights how climate change is rewriting archaeology, exposing sites that have been hidden for centuries.
  • For Nigeria and Africa, Iraq’s struggles underline the danger of overdependence on rivers controlled by upstream neighbors, a lesson for ongoing disputes on the Niger and Nile basins.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Modi to Xi at SCO Summit: India Committed to Stronger Ties With China Despite US Tariff Pressure
Next article
Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025 Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has abruptly canceled his planned trip to China, citing the need to stay in Jakarta as a wave of deadly anti-government protests spreads beyond...

Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
By Naija247news Global Politics Desk August 31, 2025 United States President Donald J. Trump has declared that he will sign an executive order requiring voter identification for every American voter, reigniting fierce debate over the...

Modi to Xi at SCO Summit: India Committed to Stronger Ties With China Despite US Tariff Pressure

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Foreign Desk August 31, 2025 Tianjin, China — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to strengthen relations with China, signaling a diplomatic pivot towards Beijing just days after the United States imposed...

Argentina Unveils World’s First Gene-Edited Polo Horses, but Tradition Pushes Back

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Global Science Desk August 31, 2025 BUENOS AIRES — In the rolling pastures of rural Buenos Aires province, five seemingly ordinary foals are quietly rewriting the future of polo. These 10-month-old foals are...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025 Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has abruptly canceled his planned trip to China, citing the need to stay in Jakarta as a wave of deadly anti-government protests spreads beyond...

Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Top Stories 0
By Naija247news Global Politics Desk August 31, 2025 United States President Donald J. Trump has declared that he will sign an executive order requiring voter identification for every American voter, reigniting fierce debate over the...

Modi to Xi at SCO Summit: India Committed to Stronger Ties With China Despite US Tariff Pressure

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news Foreign Desk August 31, 2025 Tianjin, China — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to strengthen relations with China, signaling a diplomatic pivot towards Beijing just days after the United States imposed...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp