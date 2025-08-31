Iraq’s Drought Unveils 40 Ancient Tombs Near Mosul Dam — Archaeologists Warn of Vanishing History

By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025

Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 40 ancient tombs dating back over 2,300 years after unprecedented drought conditions lowered water levels at the country’s largest reservoir, the Mosul Dam.

The remarkable discovery, made in the Khanke region of Duhok province, reveals burial chambers believed to belong to the Hellenistic-Seleucid era, a period following the conquests of Alexander the Great. Experts say the drought, while devastating to farmers and communities, has provided rare openings for archaeologists to uncover Iraq’s buried past.

“So far, we have discovered approximately 40 tombs,” said Bekas Brefkany, director of antiquities in Duhok and head of the excavation team. “The droughts have a significant impact on agriculture and electricity. But for us archaeologists, it allows excavation work that would otherwise be impossible.”

Climate Crisis Exposes Iraq’s Fragile Heritage

Iraq is enduring five consecutive years of severe drought, with water reserves now at just 8% of full capacity. Officials warn that 2025 has been one of the driest years since records began in 1933. The crisis is compounded by upstream dams in Iran and Turkiye, which have sharply reduced the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers — lifelines of Mesopotamian civilization.

This environmental decline is accelerating the exposure of long-submerged ruins, giving archaeologists a fleeting chance to document Iraq’s ancient history before the waters rise again.

From Reservoirs to Museums

The newly uncovered tombs will be transferred to the Duhok Museum for preservation and further study. Similar finds in recent years — temples, inscriptions, and artifacts — have provided new insights into Iraq’s role as the cradle of early civilizations, yet they remain under constant threat from climate change, conflict, and neglect.

“It’s a paradox,” one researcher told Naija247news. “The same droughts that devastate Iraq’s present-day villages are revealing the buried stories of its past. But without urgent climate action, both the living communities and their ancient heritage may be lost.”

Why It Matters Globally

Iraq’s water crisis echoes across the Middle East, threatening regional stability, food security, and migration patterns.

The tomb discovery highlights how climate change is rewriting archaeology, exposing sites that have been hidden for centuries.

For Nigeria and Africa, Iraq’s struggles underline the danger of overdependence on rivers controlled by upstream neighbors, a lesson for ongoing disputes on the Niger and Nile basins.

