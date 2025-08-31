Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature

By Naija247news International Desk

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has abruptly canceled his planned trip to China, citing the need to stay in Jakarta as a wave of deadly anti-government protests spreads beyond the capital.

The announcement, made by his spokesman on Saturday, followed a series of violent demonstrations that left at least three people dead in an arson attack on the parliament building in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

The unrest, triggered by revelations that all 580 lawmakers receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) in addition to their salaries, has snowballed into a broader expression of anger over soaring living costs, rising unemployment, and government insensitivity.

“The president wants to continue monitoring the situation directly and seek the best solutions,” spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said in a televised message, apologizing to Beijing for the cancelled visit.

Prabowo had been expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and a “Victory Day” parade marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end.

🔥 Protests Turn Deadly

The crisis escalated after the death of 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan, struck by a police vehicle in Jakarta. Viral footage of the incident provoked national outrage and intensified street mobilization.

Protesters have since attacked regional parliament offices across West Nusa Tenggara, Central Java, and West Java, setting buildings ablaze and looting equipment. Demonstrations have even reached Bali, with police deploying tear gas and water cannons.

Local politician Ahmad Sahroni, already under fire for dismissing calls to dissolve parliament, saw his Jakarta residence looted. He had described critics as “the stupidest people in the world,” further inflaming public anger.

📱 TikTok Suspends LIVE in Indonesia

Amid fears of escalating violence, TikTok temporarily suspended its live-streaming feature in Indonesia. Owned by China’s ByteDance, the platform is used by over 100 million Indonesians. Protesters had leveraged TikTok Live to broadcast clashes with police in real time.

“In light of the increasing violence, we are taking additional security measures,” TikTok said, adding that the suspension was voluntary and temporary.

Jakarta has also summoned representatives of TikTok and Meta, demanding tighter moderation to counter what it calls “disinformation” fueling unrest. Rights groups, however, accuse the government of reviving Suharto-era military playbooks by expanding army authority in civilian affairs.

⚖️ A Test for Prabowo’s Government

Prabowo, a former general under long-ruling strongman Muhammad Suharto, has urged calm while instructing military and police chiefs to restore order decisively. Observers say this marks the first major legitimacy test for his administration, not yet one year in office.

The protests, analysts warn, could determine whether Indonesia’s young democracy drifts further into authoritarian-style crisis management or reopens space for accountability.

