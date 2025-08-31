India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New Delhi, Goyal said India remains open to free trade agreements but emphasized it “will neither bow down nor ever appear weak,” adding that the nation will focus on capturing new markets.

The tariffs, imposed due to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, have disrupted exports of textiles, seafood, and jewellery, with smaller firms canceling US orders. Analysts warn the steep duties resemble a trade embargo and could trigger significant job losses.

Despite tensions, Goyal remains optimistic, promising upcoming measures to support exporters and projecting that India’s exports in 2025 will exceed 2024-25 levels.

Meanwhile, the US Court of Appeals has largely upheld a previous ruling limiting President Trump’s authority to impose universal tariffs, though the policy remains temporarily in effect pending further appeal.

