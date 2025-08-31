📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday.

The Houthi-led government confirmed the deaths in a statement released on Saturday, noting that al-Rahawi was targeted during a workshop attended by senior officials. The exact number of other ministers killed remains unclear.

“We shall take vengeance, and we shall forge from the depths of wounds a victory,” said Mahdi al-Mashat, chairman of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, in a video message. He emphasized that the group would continue to build its armed forces and strengthen their capabilities.

Israel said the air strike targeted “a Houthi terrorist regime military target,” part of ongoing operations in response to missile and naval attacks by the Houthis on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. On Wednesday, the Houthis had claimed responsibility for a missile attack on southern Israel, which Israeli forces said was intercepted.

The Houthi presidency insisted that the government and its institutions remain operational despite the losses. “The blood of the great martyrs will be fuel and a motivator to continue on the same path,” the statement said. Al-Mashat also reaffirmed support for Palestinians in Gaza, pledging that the Houthis’ stance “will remain steadfast until the aggression ceases and the siege is lifted.”

Israeli media sources reported that the strike may have targeted the entire Houthi cabinet, including al-Rahawi and 12 other ministers, following previous strikes in Sanaa on August 24 that killed 10 people and injured over 90. The Israeli military has indicated it will continue targeting Houthi leadership and strategic sites, citing security concerns and ongoing attacks against Israel.

Observers note that the strike further escalates tensions in the Middle East, as Israel continues its operations in Gaza and the Houthis maintain support for Palestinian forces.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Putin Slams “Discriminatory” Western Sanctions, Calls for New Financial System in China Visit
India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs.

