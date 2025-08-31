Heirs Energies Targets 110,000 BPD by 2030, Showcases Indigenous Growth and Community Impact

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 (NAN) – Heirs Energies Ltd. has announced plans to raise its crude oil production from 50,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 110,000 BPD by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria’s energy security and Africapitalism, a philosophy emphasizing private sector-led development in Africa.

Dr. Osa Igiehon, Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, spoke at an interactive session with energy and business journalists on Friday in Lagos, highlighting the company’s transparency, value creation, and community development strategies.

“All our gas production is channelled to the domestic market, supporting national growth,” he said. “There’s no better time to revitalise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and increase crude production than now. Our contractors are 95 per cent indigenous, and we are a 100 per cent local content-driven company.”

Igiehon also addressed key sector challenges, including crude theft, infrastructure sabotage, energy insecurity, and policy uncertainty, stressing the importance of dialogue and engagement with stakeholders.

Speaking further, Mr. Sam Nwanze, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, detailed the transformation of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17. Once underperforming and plagued by oil theft, the asset now delivers over 95–100 per cent terminal production, with 100 dormant wells reactivated.

He highlighted the company’s gas strategy, including the commissioning of the Agbada Non-Associated Gas Plant, scaling production to over 100 million standard cubic feet daily, positioning Heirs Energies as a major supplier to Nigeria’s Eastern domestic gas market.

Nwanze underscored the company’s commitment to Africapitalism, strong local content, indigenous leadership, and impactful community programmes. “Heirs Energies is 100 per cent Nigerian, operating at global standards. We are a wholly indigenous company run by Nigerians, for Nigerians — delivering international-standard performance, governance, and safety,” he said.

The company has recorded over 1.5 million man-hours without Lost Time Incidents, trained more than 300 youths, and awarded over 280 university scholarships in host communities. It has also conducted medical outreaches benefiting over 20,000 people, distributed anti-malaria kits, and rehabilitated 4,500 square metres of roads.

Heirs Energies’ partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered over 1,000 Rivers State indigenes through entrepreneurship programmes. Looking ahead, the company is exploring expansion into other African energy markets, including Namibia, Senegal, and Angola, leveraging its Brownfield Excellence model and local expertise.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.