‘EU warmongers sabotaging’ Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts – Putin’s envoy

Moscow, RussiaKirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special economic envoy, has accused the European Union of deliberately obstructing US-led peace efforts in Ukraine. Dmitriev claimed Brussels pressures Kiev with “impossible demands” that undermine President Donald Trump’s mediation plan, warning that EU and UK actions are prolonging the conflict.

“EU warmongers exposed… Even Washington now sees it – EU leaders are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine with impossible demands,” he wrote on X.

Dmitriev also criticized media reports targeting Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, calling them part of an effort to discredit US-Russia negotiations. Moscow insists on a peace agreement recognizing Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and current territorial realities, including Crimea.

