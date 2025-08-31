EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over 63,000 lives since October 2023.

The high-stakes meeting in Copenhagen revealed deep rifts within the bloc, as some countries push for strong punitive measures while others resist action.

Calls for Sanctions Meet Resistance

Spain, Ireland, and Denmark have called for economic sanctions, arms embargoes, and restrictions on Israeli government funding. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the EU must “find common ground” and warned that “words alone are not enough; sanctions are needed against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government.”

In contrast, Germany, Hungary, and Italy have resisted proposals for punitive measures, arguing against sanctioning Israel at this stage. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas admitted that no decisions would be made during the meeting, stating:

“It’s clear that member states disagree on how to get the Israeli government to change course… it sends a signal that we are divided.”

Rising Pressure From the Streets

Public protests across Europe have intensified calls for action, with citizens demanding that their governments pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza. UN-backed reports of famine and severe humanitarian shortages have fueled public outrage.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for crisis management, emphasized:

“What is happening in Gaza is haunting me and should haunt all of us. The EU must find a collective voice and act in line with our humanitarian values.”

Despite these calls, EU nations have yet to reach consensus on a unified strategy. An EU proposal to restrict Israeli access to research funding has been blocked by some member states, including Germany and Italy, while countries such as France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland back it.

EU’s Leverage Over Israel

Analysts note that the EU wields significant political and financial leverage over Israel, and failure to coordinate a collective response may undermine its credibility on the global stage.

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Foreign Minister, stressed the urgency:

“Doing nothing has failed to achieve anything. We have to move forward with concrete measures—declarations alone are no longer enough.”

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, pressure on EU leaders to act decisively is mounting. Observers warn that continued division within the bloc risks leaving the Palestinian population in Gaza without critical international support.

