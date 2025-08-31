📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Cornerstone Insurance Appoints Zoe Omonkhogbe as New Non-Executive Director

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247newsCornerstone Insurance Plc has announced changes to its Board of Directors, signaling a strategic adjustment in its leadership structure.

The company confirmed that Mr. Emeka Anthony Ogbechie, who had served as a Non-Executive Director since December 31, 2024, and whose appointment was approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on January 25, 2025, has formally resigned from the Board.

Following this, Mr. Zoe Omonkhogbe has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment received NAICOM approval on July 28, 2025, and is set to be ratified at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Profile: Zoe Omonkhogbe

Mr. Omonkhogbe is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of experience across private equity, real estate, and professional services. He currently serves as Executive Director at Capital Alliance Nigeria, where he leads finance and tax operations.

In addition to his executive responsibilities, he holds non-executive directorships across multiple firms, providing governance expertise and financial acumen at the board level.

Educationally, Mr. Omonkhogbe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and Education and an MBA as a Welch Scholar from the Jack Welch Management Institute. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Certified Treasury Professional, and has completed executive programs at the London School of Business and Finance and the University of Oxford.

This leadership adjustment underscores Cornerstone Insurance’s commitment to strengthening corporate governance and leveraging expertise to drive sustainable growth in the insurance sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market Loses N165 Billion as Medium and Penny Stocks Plunge
Next article
Trump Confident Trilateral Meeting with Putin, Zelensky Will Happen
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Gas-to-Power Supply Rises to 862.86 MMSCF/D in July, Flaring Falls to 7.16%

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gas flaring rate fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, while daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD), the Nigerian Upstream...

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Geopolitics 0
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

AI & Future Tech 0
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp