Cornerstone Insurance Appoints Zoe Omonkhogbe as New Non-Executive Director

Lagos, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Cornerstone Insurance Plc has announced changes to its Board of Directors, signaling a strategic adjustment in its leadership structure.

The company confirmed that Mr. Emeka Anthony Ogbechie, who had served as a Non-Executive Director since December 31, 2024, and whose appointment was approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on January 25, 2025, has formally resigned from the Board.

Following this, Mr. Zoe Omonkhogbe has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment received NAICOM approval on July 28, 2025, and is set to be ratified at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Profile: Zoe Omonkhogbe

Mr. Omonkhogbe is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of experience across private equity, real estate, and professional services. He currently serves as Executive Director at Capital Alliance Nigeria, where he leads finance and tax operations.

In addition to his executive responsibilities, he holds non-executive directorships across multiple firms, providing governance expertise and financial acumen at the board level.

Educationally, Mr. Omonkhogbe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and Education and an MBA as a Welch Scholar from the Jack Welch Management Institute. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Certified Treasury Professional, and has completed executive programs at the London School of Business and Finance and the University of Oxford.

This leadership adjustment underscores Cornerstone Insurance’s commitment to strengthening corporate governance and leveraging expertise to drive sustainable growth in the insurance sector.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.