Geopolitics

Colombian Vice President Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Trade and Strategic Ties

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, arrived in Abuja on Saturday for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between Nigeria and Colombia. She was accompanied by her spouse, Rafael Yerney Pinillo Ocoró, as well as cabinet ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Focus on Trade and Economic Cooperation

Nigeria’s trade with Colombia has grown 41.1% between 2023 and 2025, with Nigeria exporting crude oil and fertilizers, while Colombia sends hides, confectionery, and baked goods to Nigeria. In 2023, Nigeria’s exports to Colombia reached $165 million, a significant increase from 2018, whereas Colombian exports to Nigeria totaled $8.71 million.

Officials from both countries said the visit aims to strengthen collaboration across sectors including trade, agriculture, education, culture, aviation, manufacturing, and energy.

Key Highlights of the Visit

  • Signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in strategic areas such as women empowerment, trade, aviation, agriculture, and culture.

  • Nigeria-Colombia Business Forum and high-level government-to-government meetings.

  • Side events including business sector engagements hosted by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

  • Summit on Artificial Intelligence, highlighting innovation and tech cooperation.

The Colombian Vice President was warmly received at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by Nigerian ministers and senior officials, including Uche Nnaji (Innovation, Science & Technology), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Women Affairs), Mariyam Bunkure (State, FCT), and Zainab Umar (NEMA DG).

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism.

