AI & Future Tech

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning Post reported Friday. The breakthrough technology aims to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

The “all-frequency” 6G chip was developed by scientists from Peking University and City University of Hong Kong. It can reportedly deliver internet speeds exceeding 100 gigabits per second across the full wireless spectrum, including frequencies commonly used in underserved regions. With this technology, a 50GB high-definition 8K movie could be transmitted in mere seconds.

Unlike current 5G systems, which are limited to specific frequency bands, the new chip integrates the entire spectrum—from 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz—into a compact 11mm x 1.7mm module. This design replaces multiple systems that previously handled different frequencies, allowing seamless operation across low- and high-band ranges. The innovation is expected to benefit high-demand applications while providing broad coverage for remote areas.

“High-frequency bands such as millimeter-wave and terahertz offer extremely large bandwidth and ultra-low latency, making them suitable for applications like virtual reality and surgical procedures,” said Professor Wang Xingjun of Peking University, speaking to China Science Daily.

Despite the promise of faster connectivity, critics have raised concerns about potential health risks from increased electromagnetic radiation, cyber vulnerabilities, environmental impact, and worsening inequality if rural areas are still left behind. Data privacy and surveillance issues also remain a key point of debate.

Researchers are now focusing on developing plug-and-play modules for devices ranging from smartphones to drones, which could expand the chip’s practical use in everyday technology, according to the report.

The 6G breakthrough represents a significant step toward closing the digital gap, promising faster, more reliable connectivity for areas long underserved by traditional networks.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

