📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

CBN, Brazilian Central Bank Deepen Financial Ties, Eye Remittance and Fintech Collaboration

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banco Central do Brasil have opened fresh discussions to bolster economic and financial cooperation between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s leading market.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, highlighted the strategic importance of Brazil’s Afro-Brazilian community—the largest African-descendant population outside the continent—as a driver of remittance flows and cultural linkage.

Speaking alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Gabriel Muricca Galípolo, on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil, Cardoso emphasized that the engagement aims to deepen institutional and technical collaboration.

“Nigeria is building a resilient financial system to attract capital, harness diaspora remittances, and create a stable environment for trade and investment,” he said, pointing to opportunities in payments systems, fintech innovation, and mobile money.

Cardoso noted that Brazil’s experience in financial inclusion offers lessons for Nigeria, while Nigeria’s rapidly growing fintech sector has knowledge to share with Brazil.

Galípolo welcomed the discussions, describing them as vital for financial stability and mutual prosperity. Technical sessions were also held covering monetary policy, regulatory cooperation, and financial stability, with CBN directors overseeing currency operations, financial policy, and monetary policy in attendance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“NNPC Seeks Professional Partners to Revive Refineries, Targets 2.6M BPD by 2026 – Ojulari”
Next article
Switzerland Endorses Nigeria’s Bid for IMO Council Seat, Boosting 2026/2027 Campaign
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Naija247news Naija247news -
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Naija247news Naija247news -
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Putin Slams “Discriminatory” Western Sanctions, Calls for New Financial System in China Visit

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Moscow/Beijing, Aug. 30, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Western sanctions as “discriminatory” and condemned an unfair global financial system, warning that Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of recession due to trade...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EU Foreign Ministers Divided on Gaza Response as Civilian Toll Soars

Geopolitics 0
Copenhagen, Denmark – Foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states faced a tense standoff on Saturday over how to respond to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over...

India will not ‘bow down’ to US after steep tariffs – Piyush Goyal

Geopolitics 0
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the country will not “bow down” to the United States, following the implementation of 50% US tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at a construction industry event in New...

Houthis Vow Vengeance After Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemeni Prime Minister in Sanaa

Geopolitics 0
Sanaa, Yemen, Aug. 30, 2025 — The Houthi movement in Yemen has vowed “vengeance” following an Israeli air strike that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers in the capital, Sanaa, on Thursday....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp