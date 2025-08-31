CBN, Brazilian Central Bank Deepen Financial Ties, Eye Remittance and Fintech Collaboration

Abuja, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banco Central do Brasil have opened fresh discussions to bolster economic and financial cooperation between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s leading market.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, highlighted the strategic importance of Brazil’s Afro-Brazilian community—the largest African-descendant population outside the continent—as a driver of remittance flows and cultural linkage.

Speaking alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Gabriel Muricca Galípolo, on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil, Cardoso emphasized that the engagement aims to deepen institutional and technical collaboration.

“Nigeria is building a resilient financial system to attract capital, harness diaspora remittances, and create a stable environment for trade and investment,” he said, pointing to opportunities in payments systems, fintech innovation, and mobile money.

Cardoso noted that Brazil’s experience in financial inclusion offers lessons for Nigeria, while Nigeria’s rapidly growing fintech sector has knowledge to share with Brazil.

Galípolo welcomed the discussions, describing them as vital for financial stability and mutual prosperity. Technical sessions were also held covering monetary policy, regulatory cooperation, and financial stability, with CBN directors overseeing currency operations, financial policy, and monetary policy in attendance.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.