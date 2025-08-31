Argentina Unveils World’s First Gene-Edited Polo Horses, but Tradition Pushes Back

By Naija247news Global Science Desk

BUENOS AIRES — In the rolling pastures of rural Buenos Aires province, five seemingly ordinary foals are quietly rewriting the future of polo. These 10-month-old foals are the world’s first genetically edited horses, cloned from a prize-winning polo horse, Polo Pureza (Polo Purity), with a single DNA sequence modified via CRISPR technology to enhance muscle growth and potentially explosive speed.

The Argentine biotech company behind the innovation, Kheiron Biotech, says the project could revolutionize horse breeding, combining traditional cloning with precise gene editing. Unlike cloning alone, which simply replicates a horse’s DNA, CRISPR acts as genetic scissors, enabling scientists to modify traits such as the myostatin gene, which regulates muscle development.

Tradition vs. Technology

Despite the scientific breakthrough, the polo community in Argentina — the sport’s global capital — is cautious. The Argentine Polo Association has banned genetically edited horses from competition, citing concerns that it undermines the charm and unpredictability of traditional breeding.

“I wouldn’t like them to play polo,” said Benjamin Araya, the association’s president. “This takes away the charm, this takes away the magic of breeding. I like to choose a mare, choose a stallion, cross them, and hope that it will turn out very well.”

Similarly, the Argentine Association of Polo Horse Breeders announced it will monitor the foals for four to five years before deciding whether to register them officially as polo ponies.

Science Meets Equestrian Sport

Kheiron’s scientific director, Gabriel Vichera, expressed confidence that the community would eventually embrace gene-edited horses. “The truth is that I’m not so worried about it. Educating, I think that’s what we have to keep doing,” he told Reuters.

Geneticists like Ted Kalbfleisch of the University of Kentucky note that the myostatin edit simply accelerates traditional selective breeding rather than creating entirely new traits. “Provided they do it faithfully… it ought to work,” he said, emphasizing that such technology is already accessible to anyone who can afford it.

Commercial and Ethical Challenges

While cloned polo foals already sell for around $40,000 each, the introduction of gene editing has raised ethical and market concerns. Some breeders worry that GE horses could disrupt the business of traditional breeders and face uncertain acceptance in international competitions.

The foals, now 10 months old, won’t start polo training until they are two years old, gradually working into saddles before learning the game. Meanwhile, Kheiron’s plans to expand its gene-editing services are on hold until the polo authorities give approval, though client interest remains high.

A Sport in Transition

Polo has long balanced tradition and technology. Argentina’s first cloned horse was born in 2003, and cloning has been widely accepted in the sport, especially among elite players. Yet gene editing pushes the boundaries further, prompting debate over whether science should intervene in a sport built on lineage, skill, and tradition.

For now, the foals graze quietly in Buenos Aires pastures, their futures uncertain but their potential undeniable — a symbol of how biotechnology is quietly reshaping even the most traditional sports.

