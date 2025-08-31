📰 Naija247News Headlines
National Politics

APC, Osun First Lady clash over Remi Tinubu’s business grant support to women

By: Naija247news

Date:

Osogbo, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) — No fewer than 200 businesswomen across the 332 wards of Osun State have benefitted from business grants provided by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, aimed at empowering women and boosting their means of livelihood.

The grants were disbursed under the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to support grassroots women across Nigeria.

During the presentation at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Women Leader, Mrs. Kudiratu Fakokunde, praised Remi Tinubu for the initiative, noting its potential to encourage women to actively contribute to their families’ income.

However, Fakokunde lamented that beneficiaries were allegedly short-changed by Osun First Lady, Mrs. Titilayo Adeleke, who initially reduced the allocation from the requested 300 slots to 100 before settling on 200.

“When I met with the Osun First Lady, she initially proposed 100 slots instead of 300. I opposed it, and we were eventually given 200, but even then, it was still short,” Fakokunde said.

A former aide of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Folake Olaniyan, also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and his wife, while urging close monitoring of the programme to ensure equity.

“We appeal that the programme be monitored closely, because from previous exercises, it has not always been equitable. The other party seems to benefit more than the APC,” she said.

The Local Government Chairman of Atakunmosa East, Princess Foluso Adekoya, confirmed that each beneficiary received N50,000 to boost their business ventures.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Press Secretary to the Osun First Lady, Adeleke Adewale, dismissed claims of short-changing beneficiaries.

“They were never short-changed. The empowerment programme covers 500 people, and 200 were given this time. We always ensure they are carried along for all grants or gestures from the Federal Government,” he said.

The initiative highlights the First Lady’s ongoing commitment to supporting women’s economic empowerment across the country.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Switzerland Endorses Nigeria’s Bid for IMO Council Seat, Boosting 2026/2027 Campaign
USS Lake Erie Crosses Panama Canal as US Warships Position Near Venezuela Amid Tensions
