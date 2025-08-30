Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities for public trading.

The announcement came during the company’s second Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, where Chairman Hezekiah Oshaba presented the annual report and accounts. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company reported a 119 percent increase in turnover, rising from N132 million in 2023 to N289 million in 2024.

“During the year under review, despite economic pressures and high production costs, our company remained resilient. Recording N289 million against N132 million in 2023 represents a commendable 119 percent growth,” Oshaba said.

The AGM also saw shareholders approve a dividend of five kobo per share, with an option for scrip shares for investors wishing to convert dividends into additional equity.

Speaking on growth plans, Managing Director/CEO Antonia Akabusi highlighted the company’s expansion across agricultural value chains. Zichis currently operates a poultry capacity of 20,000 birds, with plans to scale to 100,000 birds by Q4 2026, a move projected to generate over N500 million in monthly revenue from egg production.

On the upcoming NGX listing, Akabusi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and creating long-term shareholder value.

“As we prepare for our NGX listing, we remain committed to strengthening our workforce, deepening farmer partnerships, and investing in sustainable innovations that guarantee food security and economic impact for Nigeria,” she said.

Akabusi called on shareholders for continued support, noting that Zichis is poised not just to grow a company but to build a lasting legacy of agricultural excellence for generations to come.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.