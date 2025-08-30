📰 Naija247News Headlines
Quoted Companies

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities for public trading.

The announcement came during the company’s second Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, where Chairman Hezekiah Oshaba presented the annual report and accounts. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company reported a 119 percent increase in turnover, rising from N132 million in 2023 to N289 million in 2024.

“During the year under review, despite economic pressures and high production costs, our company remained resilient. Recording N289 million against N132 million in 2023 represents a commendable 119 percent growth,” Oshaba said.

The AGM also saw shareholders approve a dividend of five kobo per share, with an option for scrip shares for investors wishing to convert dividends into additional equity.

Speaking on growth plans, Managing Director/CEO Antonia Akabusi highlighted the company’s expansion across agricultural value chains. Zichis currently operates a poultry capacity of 20,000 birds, with plans to scale to 100,000 birds by Q4 2026, a move projected to generate over N500 million in monthly revenue from egg production.

On the upcoming NGX listing, Akabusi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and creating long-term shareholder value.

“As we prepare for our NGX listing, we remain committed to strengthening our workforce, deepening farmer partnerships, and investing in sustainable innovations that guarantee food security and economic impact for Nigeria,” she said.

Akabusi called on shareholders for continued support, noting that Zichis is poised not just to grow a company but to build a lasting legacy of agricultural excellence for generations to come.

