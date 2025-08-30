Wike Satisfied with Rivers LG Election

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

RIVERS–The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Rivers State local government election, describing it as successful and compliant with the Supreme Court’s directives. Wike commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for organizing a smooth and well-coordinated process.

A Step Towards Grassroots Governance

Wike highlighted the importance of the election, stating that it will enable local governments to receive funds directly from the Federation Account, as mandated by the Supreme Court. He praised residents for actively participating in the election, noting that the exercise would help stabilize grassroots governance. According to Wike, the election marks a significant step towards completing the governance structure in the state.

Appreciation for President Tinubu

Wike also thanked President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the polls, which he believes will bring much-needed development to the grassroots. The minister’s satisfaction with the election is a testament to the success of the exercise, which has been described as peaceful.

Peaceful Election

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, commended the comportment of voters and election officials, describing the exercise as peaceful. However, a court case is pending, filed by some Rivers State indigenes, challenging the validity of the election during the period of state emergency.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the success of the election, challenges lie ahead for the newly elected officials. They will be expected to deliver on their campaign promises and meet the expectations of the people who elected them. The officials will also have to navigate the complexities of local government administration, ensuring that funds are properly managed and utilized for the development of their respective areas.

Looking Ahead

As the state looks forward to lifting the emergency rule in September, the election’s success will likely play a crucial role in stabilizing governance and promoting progress. The newly elected officials will work closely with the state government to drive development and provide essential services to the people. With Wike’s satisfaction and RSIEC’s efforts, the stage is set for a new era of grassroots development in Rivers State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.