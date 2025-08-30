US Bars Palestinian Officials from UN General Assembly in New York

New York, USA – August 30, 2025 – The United States has taken the unusual step of blocking travel permits for Palestinian officials seeking to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, in a move that has sparked diplomatic uproar.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the officials were being denied access because of their continued push for “the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state,” accusing them of undermining peace efforts.

The decision is controversial, given that Washington, as the UN host country, is obliged under international agreements to facilitate travel for representatives of all member and observer states.

The move comes as France leads an international push to formally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN session. The Trump administration has openly backed Israel’s opposition to such recognition, aligning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long rejected the two-state solution.

“Recognising a Palestinian state would amount to rewarding Hamas’s monstrous terrorism,” Netanyahu said, referring to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage.

Since then, the Israeli military’s campaign in Gaza has left more than 63,000 people dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, sparking global outrage and intensifying calls for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Despite the US blockade, analysts say momentum is building at the UN for broader recognition of Palestine, with several European and Global South nations signaling support for the initiative.

The development puts Washington at odds with much of the international community and could deepen divisions at this year’s UNGA, where the Palestinian question is expected to dominate debate.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.