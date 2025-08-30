📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US Bars Palestinian Officials from UN General Assembly in New York

By: Naija247news

Date:

New York, USA – August 30, 2025 – The United States has taken the unusual step of blocking travel permits for Palestinian officials seeking to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, in a move that has sparked diplomatic uproar.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the officials were being denied access because of their continued push for “the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state,” accusing them of undermining peace efforts.

The decision is controversial, given that Washington, as the UN host country, is obliged under international agreements to facilitate travel for representatives of all member and observer states.

The move comes as France leads an international push to formally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN session. The Trump administration has openly backed Israel’s opposition to such recognition, aligning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long rejected the two-state solution.

“Recognising a Palestinian state would amount to rewarding Hamas’s monstrous terrorism,” Netanyahu said, referring to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage.

Since then, the Israeli military’s campaign in Gaza has left more than 63,000 people dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, sparking global outrage and intensifying calls for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Despite the US blockade, analysts say momentum is building at the UN for broader recognition of Palestine, with several European and Global South nations signaling support for the initiative.

The development puts Washington at odds with much of the international community and could deepen divisions at this year’s UNGA, where the Palestinian question is expected to dominate debate.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Holcim Finalises $1bn Lafarge Africa Sale to Huaxin Cement Despite Court Challenge
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Holcim Finalises $1bn Lafarge Africa Sale to Huaxin Cement Despite Court Challenge

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – August 30, 2025 – Holcim, the world’s leading building materials giant, has announced the completion of its divestment from Lafarge Africa Plc, confirming the sale of its 83.81 percent stake to China’s...

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities...

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Naira Gains Marginally in August as External Reserves Rise by $1.7bn

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The naira recorded a modest gain against the US dollar in August, buoyed by rising external reserves and an uptick in foreign exchange inflows from both diaspora remittances and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Data from...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Holcim Finalises $1bn Lafarge Africa Sale to Huaxin Cement Despite Court Challenge

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – August 30, 2025 – Holcim, the world’s leading building materials giant, has announced the completion of its divestment from Lafarge Africa Plc, confirming the sale of its 83.81 percent stake to China’s...

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Announces NGX Listing as Revenue Surges 119%

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria – August 29, 2025 – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has officially announced plans to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration of its securities...

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

FootBall 0
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp