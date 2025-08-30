📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

UK Bars Israeli Government Delegation from London Arms Trade Fair Over Gaza War

By: Naija247news

Date:

London, UK – August 30, 2025 – The United Kingdom has announced that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to the upcoming Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 trade fair in London, citing Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

A UK government spokesperson said Friday that Israel’s decision to escalate its Gaza operation was “wrong,” adding:

“As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025. There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

The move marks one of the UK’s strongest diplomatic rebukes of Israel since the Gaza war began in October 2023, following the Hamas-led attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s military campaign has since killed more than 62,966 Palestinians, including at least 18,592 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, while UN-backed experts have confirmed famine in Gaza City and its surrounding areas.

In response, Israel’s defence ministry condemned the UK’s decision as a “deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination,” vowing to pull out of hosting a national pavilion but pledging support for Israeli defence firms that still choose to participate individually.

DSEI, scheduled for September 9–12 in London’s Docklands, is one of the world’s largest defence exhibitions, attracting hundreds of global arms manufacturers. Individual Israeli companies, including major defence contractor Elbit Systems, will still be allowed to exhibit.

However, the move has drawn mixed reactions. Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) accused the UK government of a “cowardly and symbolic” gesture, saying it was shielding arms dealers’ profits while pretending to act. Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats’ defence spokesperson Helen Maguire urged the government to go further by banning arms exports to Israel, warning that “anything less would be an utter dereliction of duty in the face of Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.”

The development comes amid rising criticism of Israel’s Gaza campaign from the UK’s Labour-led government. Since taking office, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have suspended parts of an Israel trade deal, imposed sanctions on West Bank settlers, and frozen 30 arms export licences. But rights groups say London has stopped short of halting components used in F-35 fighter jets, a key weapon in Israel’s air campaign.

With Israel now facing growing diplomatic pushback in Europe and pressure from activists, the absence of its government delegation at DSEI 2025 underscores the deepening strain in UK-Israel relations.

