“Trump Tariffs Push India Closer to China as Xi Hosts World Leaders”

August 29, 2025

President Donald Trump’s aggressive “America First” trade doctrine is reshaping global alliances in ways that appear to be strengthening China’s hand on the world stage. While Beijing faces short-term economic pain from Washington’s sweeping tariffs, analysts say the geopolitical dividends are significant, with China now enjoying greater sympathy and support, particularly across the Global South.

“China may suffer economically because of the tariffs, but politically, China is gaining more sympathy and more support from other countries, and not just in the Global South,” observed Xinbo Wu, Dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He argued that under Trump, China faces less diplomatic pressure compared to the Biden era.

Tariffs on India Deepen Friction

In a move that has startled many observers, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, one of the steepest levies on any U.S. trading partner. The decision—punishment for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil—has backfired. New Delhi has halted a weapons deal with Washington and signaled a historic diplomatic pivot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a Chinese-led summit, his first such appearance since 2018.

For Beijing, this represents a breakthrough in its long-contested ties with India, a key U.S. counterweight in Asia. “The United States under Trump is launching a revolution after revolution,” cautioned Victor Gao, a former Chinese diplomat and one-time interpreter to Deng Xiaoping. “The Chinese know well about revolutions, and we know that you better know what the consequences will be if you launch a revolution.”

Realignment of Global Alliances

The annual Chinese summit—originally a platform to strengthen ties with Russia and Central Asian states—has grown into a broader geopolitical stage, now drawing interest from India, Iran, and others often branded by Washington as adversaries. Analysts suggest Trump’s isolationist posture is accelerating this shift.

“India doesn’t see the U.S. as an adversary, but Trump appears to be viewing India as one,” explained Indrani Bagchi, Chief Executive of the Ananta Centre in New Delhi. “And if you’re getting hit by Trump, it makes sense to smoke a peace pipe with the Chinese for a little while.”

Implications for Africa and the Global South

For countries like Nigeria and others in Africa, the U.S.-China-India realignment carries economic and diplomatic consequences. As Washington doubles down on punitive trade, Beijing is seizing the chance to present itself as a more reliable partner, offering investment without the political strings often tied to U.S. engagement.

Analysts warn that Trump’s “America First” revolution, while resonating with his domestic base, risks undermining long-standing alliances and may accelerate the very global power shift U.S. strategists have long sought to contain.

