State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Tinubu Hails Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo at 55, Praises His Grassroots-Oriented Leadership

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Editorial Desk

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, describing him as a committed democrat whose leadership continues to reflect dedication to service and the welfare of his people.

In a goodwill message, President Tinubu extolled Governor Okpebholo’s devotion to good governance, noting his grassroots-oriented style of leadership and the strong bond he has cultivated with the people of Edo State.

The President commended the governor for his contributions to peacebuilding, unity, and sustainable development in the state, urging him to maintain the momentum as he consolidates his administration’s vision.

President Tinubu further prayed for Governor Okpebholo’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength to steer the affairs of Edo State effectively, while also contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s broader growth and progress.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

