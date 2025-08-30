📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

South-South Governors' Defection Sparks Ripples

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

The South-South region is abuzz with the recent defections of two prominent governors, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, who have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). This development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with many stakeholders weighing in on the implications for the region’s politics.

A New Chapter for Akwa Ibom and Delta

Pastor Umo Eno’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on June 6, 2025, marked a significant turning point for Akwa Ibom State. The governor was accompanied by 31 local government chairmen and lawmakers, who also defected to the APC. Similarly, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s decision to join the APC has further weakened the PDP’s grip on the South-South region. The governors cited a desire to align with the progressive ideals of the APC as the reason for their defection.

Implications for the 2027 Elections

The defections have raised speculation about the PDP’s chances in the 2027 general elections. Senate President Godswill Akpabio has predicted that Rivers and Bayelsa States may soon join the APC, potentially cementing the party’s dominance in the South-South region. The APC’s growing presence in the region could give the party an edge in the electoral politics.

Stakeholders’ Reactions

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has welcomed the defections, stating that they will benefit the South-South region and contribute to national cohesion and development. However, some PDP stalwarts have expressed concerns about the implications of these defections for the party’s future. The PDP will likely face an uphill task in regaining its footing in the region.

APC’s Growing Strength

The APC’s growing strength in the South-South region is a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for the region’s politics. With the defections, the APC now controls three states in the region, including Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River. This could give the party a stronghold in the region, making it challenging for the PDP to regain its lost ground.

PDP’s Road to Recovery

The PDP’s road to recovery in the South-South region will be a long and arduous one. The party will need to regroup and strategize to regain its lost ground. This could involve rebranding, restructuring, and reconnecting with the people. The PDP will also need to address the underlying issues that led to the defections in the first place. Only time will tell if the PDP can bounce back from this setback.

The defections of the Akwa Ibom and Delta State governors have undoubtedly changed the political dynamics in the South-South region. As the APC solidifies its presence, the PDP will need to regroup and strategize to regain its lost ground. The 2027 elections will be a crucial test for both parties, and it remains to be seen how the region’s politics will unfold.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

