Singapore firms deepen African footprint with new investments in Nigeria, Ghana and beyond

SINGAPORE – More Singaporean companies are betting big on Africa’s growth story, with fresh moves into Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and other markets as ties between the two regions strengthen.

Two years after its Nigeria entry, vitamins and supplements maker LAC Global is expanding into Ghana and exploring South Africa and Senegal. The company expects double-digit returns, citing strong consumer demand and gaps in the health supplements market.

“Credibility and quality are what consumers in Africa are seeking right now, and that’s exactly where our products fit,” said Karen Fong, senior export and franchise manager at LAC Global.

Meanwhile, commodities trading giant Valency International plans to pump US$100 million into processing plants in Nigeria and Ivory Coast. The company is working with Singapore’s Revata Carbon to decarbonise the cashew value chain by converting cashew shell waste into biocarbon and clean energy.

Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Tanzania are among the world’s top cashew producers, giving the project both economic and environmental impact.

“Nigeria, with over 200 million people, is not just a huge consumer market but also a gateway into West Africa,” said Priyanka Jain, Valency’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Singapore businesses rising in Africa

According to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), more than 100 Singapore companies now operate across 40 African countries, with total investments hitting S$27 billion (US$21 billion).

Rahul Ghosh, EnterpriseSG’s director for Middle East and Africa, said Singapore firms are well-regarded across the continent and have quadrupled their market entry projects into Africa since 2020.

Singapore is currently the eighth largest investor in Africa, with stakes in manufacturing, infrastructure, agribusiness and the green economy.

The Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), held Aug. 26–28 in Singapore, drew over 600 delegates from 30 countries, including Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama on a historic state visit.

President Mahama signed bilateral cooperation and investment deals with Singapore, praising its role in project financing, fintech, logistics and green innovation.

Nigeria–Singapore ties deepen

Trade between Singapore and Nigeria has surged, reaching over S$900 million in 2024, almost double the previous year, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Nigeria is one of seven African nations with a bilateral investment treaty with Singapore. EnterpriseSG says the country remains a priority hub given its large consumer base and gateway status to West Africa.

Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said Africa and Southeast Asia can unlock immense potential together, with Africa’s resources and youthful population complementing Southeast Asia’s growing consumer markets and manufacturing strength.

Risks remain

Experts caution that challenges such as currency volatility, inflation, policy uncertainty and lack of reliable data still complicate African ventures.

“Companies must build in higher margins to cushion risks,” said Ghosh. “But African firms are keen to partner with Singapore businesses, and that creates a smoother path for entry and growth.”

EnterpriseSG and its subsidiary, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), continue to support private and public sector collaborations across Africa, with 38 projects delivered in 23 countries since 2006.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.