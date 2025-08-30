📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs

Singapore firms deepen African footprint with new investments in Nigeria, Ghana and beyond

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

SINGAPORE – More Singaporean companies are betting big on Africa’s growth story, with fresh moves into Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and other markets as ties between the two regions strengthen.

Two years after its Nigeria entry, vitamins and supplements maker LAC Global is expanding into Ghana and exploring South Africa and Senegal. The company expects double-digit returns, citing strong consumer demand and gaps in the health supplements market.

“Credibility and quality are what consumers in Africa are seeking right now, and that’s exactly where our products fit,” said Karen Fong, senior export and franchise manager at LAC Global.

Meanwhile, commodities trading giant Valency International plans to pump US$100 million into processing plants in Nigeria and Ivory Coast. The company is working with Singapore’s Revata Carbon to decarbonise the cashew value chain by converting cashew shell waste into biocarbon and clean energy.

Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Tanzania are among the world’s top cashew producers, giving the project both economic and environmental impact.

“Nigeria, with over 200 million people, is not just a huge consumer market but also a gateway into West Africa,” said Priyanka Jain, Valency’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Singapore businesses rising in Africa

According to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), more than 100 Singapore companies now operate across 40 African countries, with total investments hitting S$27 billion (US$21 billion).

Rahul Ghosh, EnterpriseSG’s director for Middle East and Africa, said Singapore firms are well-regarded across the continent and have quadrupled their market entry projects into Africa since 2020.

Singapore is currently the eighth largest investor in Africa, with stakes in manufacturing, infrastructure, agribusiness and the green economy.

The Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), held Aug. 26–28 in Singapore, drew over 600 delegates from 30 countries, including Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama on a historic state visit.

President Mahama signed bilateral cooperation and investment deals with Singapore, praising its role in project financing, fintech, logistics and green innovation.

Nigeria–Singapore ties deepen

Trade between Singapore and Nigeria has surged, reaching over S$900 million in 2024, almost double the previous year, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Nigeria is one of seven African nations with a bilateral investment treaty with Singapore. EnterpriseSG says the country remains a priority hub given its large consumer base and gateway status to West Africa.

Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said Africa and Southeast Asia can unlock immense potential together, with Africa’s resources and youthful population complementing Southeast Asia’s growing consumer markets and manufacturing strength.

Risks remain

Experts caution that challenges such as currency volatility, inflation, policy uncertainty and lack of reliable data still complicate African ventures.

“Companies must build in higher margins to cushion risks,” said Ghosh. “But African firms are keen to partner with Singapore businesses, and that creates a smoother path for entry and growth.”

EnterpriseSG and its subsidiary, Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), continue to support private and public sector collaborations across Africa, with 38 projects delivered in 23 countries since 2006.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Hails Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo at 55, Praises His Grassroots-Oriented Leadership
Next article
India’s China outreach highlights limits of US partnership – lessons for Nigeria’s foreign policy
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Alibaba’s XuanTie C930 processor boosts China’s chip independence, offering lessons for Nigeria’s tech ambitions

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
LAGOS – Alibaba Group Holding’s new XuanTie C930 processor is injecting fresh momentum into China’s semiconductor industry, highlighting the nation’s push to reduce reliance on Western chipmakers and accelerate AI innovation. For Nigeria, where tech...

Nvidia Vs Cambricon: What Nigeria’s AI Startups Can Learn from China’s Breakthrough

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
LAGOS – China’s quest to become self-reliant in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware has taken a major step forward, with Cambricon Technologies, a homegrown semiconductor firm, posting record profits in the first half of 2025. The...

India’s China outreach highlights limits of US partnership – lessons for Nigeria’s foreign policy

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
LAGOS – As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, global attention is turning to what this means for India’s...

Tinubu Hails Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo at 55, Praises His Grassroots-Oriented Leadership

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Desk President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, describing him as a committed democrat whose leadership continues to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Alibaba’s XuanTie C930 processor boosts China’s chip independence, offering lessons for Nigeria’s tech ambitions

AI & Future Tech 0
LAGOS – Alibaba Group Holding’s new XuanTie C930 processor is injecting fresh momentum into China’s semiconductor industry, highlighting the nation’s push to reduce reliance on Western chipmakers and accelerate AI innovation. For Nigeria, where tech...

Nvidia Vs Cambricon: What Nigeria’s AI Startups Can Learn from China’s Breakthrough

AI & Future Tech 0
LAGOS – China’s quest to become self-reliant in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware has taken a major step forward, with Cambricon Technologies, a homegrown semiconductor firm, posting record profits in the first half of 2025. The...

India’s China outreach highlights limits of US partnership – lessons for Nigeria’s foreign policy

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
LAGOS – As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, global attention is turning to what this means for India’s...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp