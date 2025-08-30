SDP Warns Public Against Impostor in Zamfara

30, August 2025/Naija 247

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Zamfara State has sounded the alarm over an impostor, Bilal Aliyu, who is allegedly parading himself as the party’s state chairman. In a statement, the SDP warned the public against dealing with the impostor, emphasizing that he is not a legitimate representative of the party.

Impostor’s Claims

According to the SDP, Bilal Aliyu’s claims of being the state chairman are baseless and unauthorized. The party has clarified that the legitimate leadership structure in Zamfara State is well-established, with Bangaje serving as the state chairman until 2026, when new executives are due to be elected. The SDP has urged the public to recognize and deal only with the legitimate party leadership.

Allegations of Misconduct

The SDP’s warning comes against the backdrop of recent allegations of financial misconduct and constitutional breaches within the party. The party had previously announced the suspension of top national officers, including the National Chairman, over allegations of financial misappropriation and misconduct. The SDP has assured the public that it is taking steps to restore its integrity and credibility.

Public Advisory

The SDP has advised the public to be cautious and not engage with individuals claiming to represent the party without proper authorization. The party has emphasized the importance of dealing with legitimate representatives to avoid any confusion or potential harm. By warning the public against the impostor, the SDP aims to protect its reputation and maintain the trust of its members and supporters.

Call to Action

The SDP is urging its members and supporters to report any instances of imposture or unauthorized representation to the relevant authorities. The party has assured the public that it will take swift action against anyone found to be impersonating its officials or engaging in other forms of misconduct. By working together, the SDP hopes to maintain the trust and confidence of the public

The SDP’s warning against the impostor in Zamfara State highlights the need for vigilance and caution in dealing with individuals claiming to represent political parties. As the party works to restore its integrity and credibility, it is essential for the public to recognize and support only legitimate representatives. The SDP’s efforts to protect its reputation and maintain transparency are commendable, and its members and supporters are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.