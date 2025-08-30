📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

SDP Warns Public Against Impostor in Zamfara

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Zamfara State has sounded the alarm over an impostor, Bilal Aliyu, who is allegedly parading himself as the party’s state chairman. In a statement, the SDP warned the public against dealing with the impostor, emphasizing that he is not a legitimate representative of the party.

Impostor’s Claims

According to the SDP, Bilal Aliyu’s claims of being the state chairman are baseless and unauthorized. The party has clarified that the legitimate leadership structure in Zamfara State is well-established, with Bangaje serving as the state chairman until 2026, when new executives are due to be elected. The SDP has urged the public to recognize and deal only with the legitimate party leadership.

Allegations of Misconduct

The SDP’s warning comes against the backdrop of recent allegations of financial misconduct and constitutional breaches within the party. The party had previously announced the suspension of top national officers, including the National Chairman, over allegations of financial misappropriation and misconduct. The SDP has assured the public that it is taking steps to restore its integrity and credibility.

Public Advisory

The SDP has advised the public to be cautious and not engage with individuals claiming to represent the party without proper authorization. The party has emphasized the importance of dealing with legitimate representatives to avoid any confusion or potential harm. By warning the public against the impostor, the SDP aims to protect its reputation and maintain the trust of its members and supporters.

Call to Action

The SDP is urging its members and supporters to report any instances of imposture or unauthorized representation to the relevant authorities. The party has assured the public that it will take swift action against anyone found to be impersonating its officials or engaging in other forms of misconduct. By working together, the SDP hopes to maintain the trust and confidence of the public

The SDP’s warning against the impostor in Zamfara State highlights the need for vigilance and caution in dealing with individuals claiming to represent political parties. As the party works to restore its integrity and credibility, it is essential for the public to recognize and support only legitimate representatives. The SDP’s efforts to protect its reputation and maintain transparency are commendable, and its members and supporters are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Amorim Downplays Man Utd Win as ‘Turning Point
Next article
Wike Satisfied with Rivers LG Election
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Economic Trees Are Disappearing: Charcoal Exports Threaten Environment, Industries, and Generations

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
By Naija247news Analysis Desk August 30, 2025 Nigeria’s forests are vanishing—and with them, the backbone of entire industries. Beneath the radar of public attention, charcoal exports have become the silent axe cutting down Nigeria’s economic...

FG Secures 200 Hectares in Lekki Free Trade Zone for Building Materials Hub to Cut Housing Costs

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news Business Desk August 30, 2025 Lagos — In a bold move to tackle Nigeria’s spiraling housing deficit and reduce dependence on imported inputs, the Federal Government has acquired 200 hectares of land within...

Wike Satisfied with Rivers LG Election

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news RIVERS--The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Rivers State local government election, describing it as successful and compliant with the Supreme...

Amorim Downplays Man Utd Win as ‘Turning Point

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has cautioned against reading too much into his team's 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt, refusing to label it as a definitive turning point in their campaign. Instead,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Economic Trees Are Disappearing: Charcoal Exports Threaten Environment, Industries, and Generations

Forestation 0
By Naija247news Analysis Desk August 30, 2025 Nigeria’s forests are vanishing—and with them, the backbone of entire industries. Beneath the radar of public attention, charcoal exports have become the silent axe cutting down Nigeria’s economic...

FG Secures 200 Hectares in Lekki Free Trade Zone for Building Materials Hub to Cut Housing Costs

Manufacturing 0
By Naija247news Business Desk August 30, 2025 Lagos — In a bold move to tackle Nigeria’s spiraling housing deficit and reduce dependence on imported inputs, the Federal Government has acquired 200 hectares of land within...

Wike Satisfied with Rivers LG Election

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247news RIVERS--The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Rivers State local government election, describing it as successful and compliant with the Supreme...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp