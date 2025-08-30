Omo-Agege Rebuffs Pressure to Surrender 2027 Ambition to Oborevwori

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

The political landscape in Delta State has been thrown into uncertainty following Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s refusal to surrender his 2027 gubernatorial ambition to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Despite pressure from some quarters, Omo-Agege remains resolute in his pursuit of the APC ticket, following Oborevwori’s defection to the party.

A Showdown Looms

The development has set the stage for a potential showdown between Omo-Agege and Oborevwori at the APC primaries. While Oborevwori has garnered significant support from the APC structure, Omo-Agege’s supporters continue to rally behind him. Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s advice to Omo-Agege to step down has fallen on deaf ears, with Omo-Agege’s Senior Special Assistant, Chuks Erhire, dismissing suggestions that his boss should surrender his ambition.

Call for Unity

Despite the looming contest, Omo-Agege has called for unity within the party, urging members to welcome new entrants, including Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. This appeal for unity may be an attempt to bridge the divide within the party, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to prevent a rift.

APC’s Dilemma

The APC leadership is faced with a dilemma, as the party’s constitution appears to favor incumbent governors. However, Omo-Agege’s supporters argue that his contributions to the party’s growth in Delta State make him a strong contender. The APC’s national leadership will have to navigate this complex situation carefully to avoid a fracture within the party.

Implications for Delta State Politics

The outcome of this contest will have far-reaching implications for Delta State politics. If Omo-Agege emerges victorious, it could signal a shift in the party’s dynamics, with Omo-Agege’s supporters potentially gaining more influence. On the other hand, if Oborevwori wins the ticket, it could consolidate his hold on the party and potentially set him up for a successful re-election bid.

The Road Ahead

As the APC primaries approach, both Omo-Agege and Oborevwori are likely to intensify their campaigns. The APC’s national leadership will be under pressure to ensure a free and fair primary process, while also navigating the complex web of alliances and rivalries within the party. Ultimately, the winner of the primary will face off against other parties’ candidates in the 2027 general election, with the winner set to become the next governor of Delta State.

The battle for the APC ticket in Delta State has just gotten more intense, with Omo-Agege and Oborevwori set to clash at the primaries. As the party’s leadership grapples with the implications of Oborevwori’s defection, one thing is certain: the outcome of this contest will have far-reaching implications for Delta State’s politics. Will Omo-Agege emerge victorious, or will Oborevwori’s incumbency prove decisive? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.