Oil Prices Dip as Traders Eye Weak U.S. Demand and OPEC+ Supply Boost

Houston, August 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders weighed weaker demand in the U.S., the world’s largest oil consumer, against rising supply from OPEC+, the alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expired Friday, settled at $68.12 per barrel, down 50 cents or 0.73%. The more active November contract closed at $67.45, shedding 53 cents or 0.78%.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 59 cents or 0.91%, ending at $64.01 per barrel.

Market watchers said attention is now turning to next week’s OPEC+ meeting, where the group is expected to reaffirm its commitment to increased production, raising concerns about a potential supply glut.

“We’re going to see a jump in supply feeding into a lackluster demand market,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

The end of the U.S. summer driving season after Labor Day on Monday signals a slowdown in demand, while fresh tariff measures by President Donald Trump’s administration on imports could further weaken global economic activity.

Still, some analysts argue the market may not be as oversupplied as feared. Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group said:

“Supply from OPEC is supposed to increase, but we’re not seeing it in the U.S. I think things are going to stay tight.”

Earlier this week, prices spiked after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil export terminals, but reports of European-led ceasefire talks tempered the rally.

U.S. crude inventories for the week ending August 22 showed stronger-than-expected draws, signaling continued firm demand in freight and industrial sectors, according to SEB Bank analyst Ole Hvalbye.

Meanwhile, attention is also on India’s stance after Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian imports. Despite U.S. pressure, India is set to increase imports of discounted Russian crude in September.

“The prevalent view is that Russian sanctions are not forthcoming, and India will ignore U.S. threats and continue buying Russian crude,” said Tamas Varga of PVM Oil Associates.

For oil-dependent economies like Nigeria, the current downward price trend raises concerns over budgetary pressures, especially as OPEC+ output hikes risk further suppressing revenues.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.