Nvidia Vs Cambricon: What Nigeria’s AI Startups Can Learn from China’s Breakthrough

LAGOS – China’s quest to become self-reliant in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware has taken a major step forward, with Cambricon Technologies, a homegrown semiconductor firm, posting record profits in the first half of 2025. The surge underscores the growing traction of local challengers to US giant Nvidia, highlighting how strategic investment, public support, and market discipline can nurture national champions. For Nigeria, this provides a blueprint for building its own tech ecosystem.

Cambricon, founded in 2016, has emerged as a key player in the race to supply chips used to train and run AI models, a market historically dominated by Nvidia. The company reported a 4,000% year-on-year revenue surge to 2.88 billion yuan ($402.7 million) in H1 2025, alongside a record net profit of 1.04 billion yuan. While these figures remain small compared to Nvidia, which posted $44 billion revenue in its February–April quarter, Cambricon’s growth trajectory signals the potential for local Chinese challengers to carve out meaningful market share.

Nvidia and the China challenge

Nvidia remains the dominant player in high-performance AI chips, both in hardware and the software ecosystems developers rely on. But the geopolitical tension between the US and China has opened opportunities for domestic firms. Earlier this year, Nvidia was blocked from selling its H20 AI chip to China, though exports have since resumed under an agreement requiring US chipmakers to pay 15% of revenue from China sales to the US government.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reportedly discouraged local firms from relying on Nvidia’s H20, encouraging adoption of homegrown chips instead. Chinese tech giants now use a combination of domestic chips and Nvidia hardware, enabling companies like Cambricon to accelerate development and market adoption.

Shares of Cambricon have more than doubled in 2025, adding over $40 billion to its market capitalization, bringing its total value to around $80 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ. Beyond hardware, the company is also improving its software offerings, aiming to rival Nvidia’s ecosystem and support AI development at scale.

From public support to private innovation

Cambricon’s success reflects China’s evolving approach to tech funding. The company went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR board four years after its founding, under a government pilot program designed to fast-track tech startups. Unlike past state-led attempts, such as Tsinghua Unigroup, which ended in bankruptcy and corruption scandals, Cambricon has leveraged public capital efficiently, enabling it to raise nearly 4 billion yuan ($560 million) for AI chip and software R&D.

Experts note that Beijing has shifted toward a “early, small, hard” approach—favoring early-stage venture funding and smaller, well-managed investments over massive, opaque state-led financing. Cambricon exemplifies this approach, with founder Chen Tianshi holding a 29% stake, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences affiliate holding 16%.

The model demonstrates how transparent capital markets and early public funding can help identify, support, and scale national champions, offering lessons for countries like Nigeria. For Africa’s largest economy, nurturing AI and semiconductor firms could follow a similar path: encouraging startups, improving capital access, and providing a strategic policy framework to support indigenous tech solutions.

Why Nigeria should pay attention

Nigeria has ambitious plans to grow its digital economy, but local tech firms face structural challenges: limited access to venture funding, weak capital markets for early-stage tech, and dependence on imported hardware and software. Cambricon’s story underscores that strategic investment, clear government policy, and robust stock-market participation can turn a local firm into a global contender.

Nigeria’s stock exchanges and financial regulators could create listing programs similar to Shanghai’s STAR board, prioritizing AI, semiconductor, and other high-tech startups. Combined with targeted government incentives and partnerships with universities and research institutes, Nigeria could begin to produce its own homegrown AI hardware ecosystem, reducing reliance on imported technology.

The global AI chip market

The AI chip market is increasingly divided between training chips, which handle the massive computation needed to teach models, and inference chips, which power outputs such as text generation, image creation, or recommendations. Nvidia dominates training, but inference represents a rapidly growing segment where Chinese firms like Cambricon can compete.

China’s policy to limit dependence on foreign hardware has created space for domestic innovation. Companies like DeepSeek are upgrading AI models to run efficiently on Cambricon chips, demonstrating that software optimization is as critical as hardware. For Nigeria, this highlights the importance of not just hardware manufacturing, but also software development and developer ecosystem support.

Cambricon’s challenges ahead

Despite its meteoric rise, Cambricon faces hurdles. Its technology still lags behind Nvidia’s cutting-edge capabilities, particularly in training chips. Export controls prevent Chinese firms from accessing the most advanced chipmaking tools, limiting domestic innovation in the most sophisticated AI hardware.

Similarly, Nigeria’s tech ecosystem will have to navigate hurdles: inconsistent policy frameworks, limited R&D infrastructure, and global supply chain dependencies. Yet, as Cambricon shows, strategically leveraging public markets, venture funding, and homegrown talent can create viable alternatives to global tech monopolies.

Lessons from China for Africa

Cambricon’s story also underscores a broader trend: the value of national champions in high-tech industries. African nations, including Nigeria, could adapt similar models by:

• Establishing dedicated AI and semiconductor funding programs

• Encouraging early-stage startups to access public and private capital

• Integrating local research institutes and universities into the tech innovation pipeline

• Protecting strategic domestic tech supply chains while encouraging global partnerships

As Nigeria seeks to grow its AI sector, Cambricon offers a roadmap: combine early funding, market discipline, and a clear policy framework to create technology leaders capable of competing globally.

Strategic takeaway

China’s Cambricon demonstrates that geopolitical pressures can catalyze domestic innovation. By restricting foreign dominance and promoting local alternatives, Beijing has accelerated the rise of national champions. For Nigeria, lessons are clear: policy clarity, funding access, and ecosystem development can transform local startups into global players in AI and digital technology.

Nigeria’s youthful population, growing ICT adoption, and rising demand for AI-driven solutions could provide fertile ground for homegrown tech champions. Cambricon proves that with strategic vision, market access, and public-private collaboration, a country can reduce dependency on foreign tech giants and build sustainable innovation ecosystems.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.