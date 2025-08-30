Nigeria’s Crude Oil Output Rises to 1.71mb/d in July, Boosts Reserves by $2.2bn

Lagos, August 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Nigeria’s crude oil production in July 2025 averaged 1.71 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to the latest data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The figure reflects a modest but steady improvement compared to the 1.70 mb/d recorded in June, sustaining a positive recovery trend for the second consecutive month.

The production data includes condensates, which contributed around 0.21 mb/d, leaving crude output at 1.51 mb/d. This marks the first time in 2025 that Nigeria has recorded consecutive monthly gains in crude oil production.

Production Recovery and Sector Challenges

Analysts attribute the gradual rebound to ongoing efforts aimed at tackling pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and operational disruptions in the Niger Delta — longstanding challenges that have plagued the sector for years.

The July performance was largely driven by stronger output from the Bonny terminal, which alone accounted for an increase of approximately 0.91 mb/d.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, average crude production for the first seven months of 2025 stands at 1.48 mb/d, or 1.68 mb/d when condensates are factored in.

Boost to External Reserves and Naira Stability

Nigeria’s external reserves rose by $2.2 billion in July, pushing the total to $39.4 billion. This was partly fueled by higher foreign exchange inflows from improved oil exports.

Economists note that the growing reserve buffers strengthen the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ability to intervene in the foreign exchange market, thereby supporting naira stability amid persistent pressure on the currency.

Outlook: Cautious Optimism

While the renewed momentum offers cautious optimism, experts stress that the pace of recovery remains modest. They argue that sustaining the gains will require:

Enhanced security interventions in oil-producing areas.

Wider adoption of real-time monitoring technologies to curb oil theft.

Investment in infrastructure to stabilize production at optimal levels.

With OPEC monitoring Nigeria’s output closely, the trajectory of the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Africa’s largest oil producer can consolidate its fragile gains.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.