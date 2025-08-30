📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pollution

Nigeria International Lighting Expo 2025 to Showcase Low-Carbon Technology in Lagos

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — The Nigeria International Lighting Expo (NILE) 2025 is set to spotlight low-carbon and smart lighting technologies as part of Nigeria’s clean energy transition agenda. The three-day event, organised by Zhongsheng International Business (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd., will hold at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ms Lisa Lin, General Manager of Zhongshan Company Ltd., said the Expo would run under the theme: “Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals”. She noted that the exhibition aligns with the Federal Government’s energy transformation drive.

Over 100 Exhibitors, 5,000 Visitors Expected

Lin disclosed that the Expo will attract nearly 100 leading international exhibitors, including C-TORCH, AKT, VELLMAX, OKELI, BLUE CARBON, SHINNINGSTAR and VANGE SOLAR.

The exhibition will cover 3,000 square metres and is expected to host over 5,000 professional visitors and buyersfrom Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Products to be showcased include:

  • Commercial, decorative and outdoor landscape lighting.

  • Industrial-use lighting systems.

  • Stage, entertainment, transport, medical and vehicle lighting.

  • Solar-powered lighting and LED innovations.

  • Intelligent display systems, advanced materials, and precision testing equipment.

Lin stressed that the event would deepen industrial collaboration, boost Nigeria’s lighting sector, and further position the country as a gateway to the African market.

Lagos Govt, China Back Expo

Mr Emmanuel Akintubosun, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Energy, said the state remained committed to energy transition, citing investments in solar street lighting, energy-efficient public projects, and smart technology integration.

He urged international collaboration to foster innovation and create opportunities for Nigeria’s energy sector.

On his part, Mr Xu Fan, Director of Commercial and Trade Affairs at the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, described the Expo as a platform to enhance Nigeria-China trade relations.

According to him, Nigeria’s demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting products is rising as consumers embrace smart and sustainable solutions.

Xu further revealed that China is willing to sign an economic partnership agreement with Nigeria, promising zero-tariff treatment on all tariff lines as part of efforts to strengthen the China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

“Through concrete actions, we aim to deepen the China-Nigeria strategic partnership and build a high-level community with a shared future,” Xu said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Crude Oil Output Rises to 1.71mb/d in July, Boosts Reserves by $2.2bn
Next article
Enugu Governor Revives Nigergas Co. Ltd: Medical & Industrial Gas Production Resumes After 35 Years
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

“Russia-India-China Trilateral Talks Heat Up: Are They Set to Redefine Global Power?”

Naija247news Naija247news -
New Delhi/Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Following the high-profile Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, global attention has turned to Asia, where the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format is showing signs of revival. Russian Foreign Minister...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Geopolitics 0
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

AI & Future Tech 0
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Geopolitics 0
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp