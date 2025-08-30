Nigeria International Lighting Expo 2025 to Showcase Low-Carbon Technology in Lagos

Lagos, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — The Nigeria International Lighting Expo (NILE) 2025 is set to spotlight low-carbon and smart lighting technologies as part of Nigeria’s clean energy transition agenda. The three-day event, organised by Zhongsheng International Business (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd., will hold at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ms Lisa Lin, General Manager of Zhongshan Company Ltd., said the Expo would run under the theme: “Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals”. She noted that the exhibition aligns with the Federal Government’s energy transformation drive.

Over 100 Exhibitors, 5,000 Visitors Expected

Lin disclosed that the Expo will attract nearly 100 leading international exhibitors, including C-TORCH, AKT, VELLMAX, OKELI, BLUE CARBON, SHINNINGSTAR and VANGE SOLAR.

The exhibition will cover 3,000 square metres and is expected to host over 5,000 professional visitors and buyersfrom Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Products to be showcased include:

Commercial, decorative and outdoor landscape lighting.

Industrial-use lighting systems.

Stage, entertainment, transport, medical and vehicle lighting.

Solar-powered lighting and LED innovations.

Intelligent display systems, advanced materials, and precision testing equipment.

Lin stressed that the event would deepen industrial collaboration, boost Nigeria’s lighting sector, and further position the country as a gateway to the African market.

Lagos Govt, China Back Expo

Mr Emmanuel Akintubosun, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Energy, said the state remained committed to energy transition, citing investments in solar street lighting, energy-efficient public projects, and smart technology integration.

He urged international collaboration to foster innovation and create opportunities for Nigeria’s energy sector.

On his part, Mr Xu Fan, Director of Commercial and Trade Affairs at the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, described the Expo as a platform to enhance Nigeria-China trade relations.

According to him, Nigeria’s demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting products is rising as consumers embrace smart and sustainable solutions.

Xu further revealed that China is willing to sign an economic partnership agreement with Nigeria, promising zero-tariff treatment on all tariff lines as part of efforts to strengthen the China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

“Through concrete actions, we aim to deepen the China-Nigeria strategic partnership and build a high-level community with a shared future,” Xu said.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.