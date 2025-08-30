NGX Weekly Market Report: Investors Trade ₦85.4bn as ASI Falls 0.50%

Lagos, Aug. 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week on a bearish note as investors traded 3.199 billion shares worth ₦85.399 billion in 142,477 deals, lower than the 4.773 billion shares valued at ₦107.426 billion in 152,965 deals recorded last week.

This represents a 25.8% decline in transaction value week-on-week, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Sectoral Performance

Financial Services Industry dominated activity with 2.195 billion shares worth ₦42.689 billion in 66,808 deals, contributing 68.61% and 49.99% to total equity turnover volume and value.

Consumer Goods Industry followed with 277.88 million shares worth ₦9.91 billion in 15,518 deals.

Services Industry ranked third with 178.99 million shares worth ₦1.31 billion in 7,580 deals.

Top Trades

The week’s top three equities were FCMB Group Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, and Access Holdings Plc, accounting for 778.60 million shares worth ₦13.16 billion in 11,288 deals. This represented 24.34% of volume and 15.40% of value.

Market Indicators

All-Share Index (ASI): 140,295.50 points (↓0.50%)

Market Capitalisation: ₦88.769 trillion (↓0.49%)

All indices closed lower except NGX AFR Div Yield, which gained 0.94%, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Gainers vs. Losers

Top 5 Gainers: McNichols (+18.75%), NEM Insurance (+17.29%), Berger Paints (+15.31%), Coronation Insurance (+12.77%), Learn Africa (+11.43%).

Top 5 Losers: Secure Electronic Technology (-25k), Guinea Insurance (-35k), Lasaco Assurance (-46k), University Press (-76k), Mutual Benefits Assurance (-50k).

In total, 32 equities gained (vs. 43 last week), 57 declined (vs. 54), and 57 remained unchanged (vs. 49).

New Listings & Corporate Actions

Chapel Hill Denham NIDF: Additional 270,382 units listed, raising total units to 1.056 billion following Q2 2025 Scrip Dividend.

Coronation Infrastructure Fund : 87.9 million units of Series 1 (₦100 each) listed under a ₦200bn Issuance Programme.

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc : Rights Issue of 199,797,458 shares at ₦32.00 per share commenced on Aug. 22 (2 new shares for every 5 held as of May 21).

FGN Bonds Supplementary Listing: Additional units of May 2025 bonds listed on Aug. 27.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.