NCRIB Backs Fintech, Insurance Digitisation to Deepen Financial Inclusion

Lagos, Aug. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has pledged its support for initiatives that promote fintech adoption and financial inclusion, describing technology as a critical enabler of insurance growth in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2nd Business Journal Fintech and Financial Inclusion Roundtable in Lagos on Friday, NCRIB President, Mr. Babatunde Oguntade, represented by Mrs. Bukola Ifemade, noted that fintech presents vast opportunities for expanding access to insurance services and strengthening financial stability.

“As industry stakeholders, we are committed to working together to address the challenges and opportunities presented by fintech and financial inclusion. Collaboration and innovation are key to unlocking new opportunities,” Oguntade said.

NIIRA 2025 and Insurance Digitisation

Oguntade commended the recently signed Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA 2025), describing it as a milestone for the sector. The Act, which emphasises digitisation, compulsory insurance coverage, and strict enforcement of claims settlement timelines, is expected to:

Drive innovation and digital adoption

Expand access to insurance services

Enhance consumer protection

He also stressed the importance of data protection and cybersecurity, assuring Nigerians that brokers remain committed to safeguarding sensitive customer information in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

Policy, Identity & Trust for Inclusion

Earlier, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe & Associates Ltd., urged policymakers to prioritise

Clear and consistent fintech policies

A robust national digital identity framework

Regulatory sandboxes to support innovation

He also advised fintech operators to build on trust, transparency, and affordability, while urging banks to embrace hybrid models to stay competitive. Investors, he said, must back financial literacy, women’s empowerment, and rural finance to deepen inclusion.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.