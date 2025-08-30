📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Naira Gains Marginally in August as External Reserves Rise by $1.7bn

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

The naira recorded a modest gain against the US dollar in August, buoyed by rising external reserves and an uptick in foreign exchange inflows from both diaspora remittances and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency closed the month at N1,531.57 on the official Foreign Exchange Market (FX), reflecting improved liquidity conditions and renewed investor confidence. This marked a 0.14% appreciation from N1,533.74 recorded on August 1, 2025.

On a daily basis, the naira strengthened by 0.3% (N3.9), moving from N1,535.45 on Thursday to N1,531.57 at the NFEM on Friday, signaling gradual stability in the currency market. Meanwhile, in the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the naira also posted a gain of 0.8%, trading at N1,542 per dollar compared to N1,555 at the start of the month.

The resilience of the naira is closely tied to Nigeria’s rising external reserves, which climbed to $41.26 billion, an increase of $1.72 billion (4.35%) from the $39.54 billion recorded on August 1, 2025.

Speaking at the Delta State–Brazil Business and Investment Roundtable in São Paulo, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso highlighted the role of diaspora remittances in strengthening the nation’s foreign exchange position. According to Cardoso, inflows surged by 200% over the last two months, jumping from about $200 million to $600 million monthly, with projections to reach $1 billion by next year.

“This is a clear sign that Nigerians abroad no longer need alternative channels to send money home. Diaspora flows are helping diversify Nigeria’s FX portfolio and reducing our reliance on oil revenues,” Cardoso said.

The boost in foreign exchange inflows is also reflected in FMDQ data, which showed a 24% month-on-month increase in FX inflows in July 2025, with non-bank corporates overtaking FPIs for two consecutive weeks. A recent FBNQuest report indicated that total inflows climbed to about $3.8 billion in July, up from $3.1 billion in June, although still below the $6.7 billion peak recorded in May.

FPIs continue to contribute the largest share of inflows, accounting for 45% in July. Offshore investor inflows rose to $1.7 billion, signaling cautious but renewed foreign interest amid favourable carry trade dynamics and stable global macroeconomic conditions.

Economists say the improved naira stability, combined with rising reserves, could help reduce inflationary pressures, stabilize import costs, and encourage foreign investments in the non-oil sector. “The combination of diaspora remittances and strategic FX management by the CBN is gradually strengthening the naira and improving investor sentiment,” noted financial analyst Emeka Obi.

As Nigeria continues to diversify its foreign exchange sources, the gains recorded in August underscore the importance of diaspora contributions, portfolio inflows, and prudent monetary policy in stabilizing the naira.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Air Peace Launches First Direct Flight Between Nigeria and Brazil, Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Next article
Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Air Peace Launches First Direct Flight Between Nigeria and Brazil, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, August 29, 2025 – Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has written its name into the history books by successfully operating the first-ever direct passenger flight between Brazil and Nigeria, connecting São Paulo and Lagos...

Nigerian National Convicted in U.S. for Multi-State Fraud and Money Laundering Involving COVID-19 and Romance Scams

Naija247news Naija247news -
A federal jury in Puerto Rico yesterday convicted a fifth individual for conspiracy to launder funds in connection with multiple wide-ranging wire, mail, and access device fraud schemes. Oluwasegun Baiyewu was convicted of a money...

FirstBank Hits ₦1 Trillion Digital Loan Milestone, Heralding a New Era of Inclusive Lending in Nigeria

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news Business Desk August 29, 2025 For decades, Nigeria’s credit system posed a formidable challenge for small businesses and low-income earners. Traditional banks demanded collaterals, guarantors, and endless paperwork, effectively shutting out a large...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, 21 Others for Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda, South Africa

FootBall 0
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September. Captain William Troost-Ekong will lead a strong squad...

Air Peace Launches First Direct Flight Between Nigeria and Brazil, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Infrastructure 0
Lagos, August 29, 2025 – Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has written its name into the history books by successfully operating the first-ever direct passenger flight between Brazil and Nigeria, connecting São Paulo and Lagos...

Nigerian National Convicted in U.S. for Multi-State Fraud and Money Laundering Involving COVID-19 and Romance Scams

Corruption & Fraud 0
A federal jury in Puerto Rico yesterday convicted a fifth individual for conspiracy to launder funds in connection with multiple wide-ranging wire, mail, and access device fraud schemes. Oluwasegun Baiyewu was convicted of a money...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp