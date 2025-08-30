Naira Gains Marginally in August as External Reserves Rise by $1.7bn

The naira recorded a modest gain against the US dollar in August, buoyed by rising external reserves and an uptick in foreign exchange inflows from both diaspora remittances and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency closed the month at N1,531.57 on the official Foreign Exchange Market (FX), reflecting improved liquidity conditions and renewed investor confidence. This marked a 0.14% appreciation from N1,533.74 recorded on August 1, 2025.

On a daily basis, the naira strengthened by 0.3% (N3.9), moving from N1,535.45 on Thursday to N1,531.57 at the NFEM on Friday, signaling gradual stability in the currency market. Meanwhile, in the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the naira also posted a gain of 0.8%, trading at N1,542 per dollar compared to N1,555 at the start of the month.

The resilience of the naira is closely tied to Nigeria’s rising external reserves, which climbed to $41.26 billion, an increase of $1.72 billion (4.35%) from the $39.54 billion recorded on August 1, 2025.

Speaking at the Delta State–Brazil Business and Investment Roundtable in São Paulo, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso highlighted the role of diaspora remittances in strengthening the nation’s foreign exchange position. According to Cardoso, inflows surged by 200% over the last two months, jumping from about $200 million to $600 million monthly, with projections to reach $1 billion by next year.

“This is a clear sign that Nigerians abroad no longer need alternative channels to send money home. Diaspora flows are helping diversify Nigeria’s FX portfolio and reducing our reliance on oil revenues,” Cardoso said.

The boost in foreign exchange inflows is also reflected in FMDQ data, which showed a 24% month-on-month increase in FX inflows in July 2025, with non-bank corporates overtaking FPIs for two consecutive weeks. A recent FBNQuest report indicated that total inflows climbed to about $3.8 billion in July, up from $3.1 billion in June, although still below the $6.7 billion peak recorded in May.

FPIs continue to contribute the largest share of inflows, accounting for 45% in July. Offshore investor inflows rose to $1.7 billion, signaling cautious but renewed foreign interest amid favourable carry trade dynamics and stable global macroeconomic conditions.

Economists say the improved naira stability, combined with rising reserves, could help reduce inflationary pressures, stabilize import costs, and encourage foreign investments in the non-oil sector. “The combination of diaspora remittances and strategic FX management by the CBN is gradually strengthening the naira and improving investor sentiment,” noted financial analyst Emeka Obi.

As Nigeria continues to diversify its foreign exchange sources, the gains recorded in August underscore the importance of diaspora contributions, portfolio inflows, and prudent monetary policy in stabilizing the naira.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.