FootBall

Mourinho, Solskjaer Sacked Hours Apart as Turkish Football Turns the Page

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

There was a strange symmetry to events in Istanbul this week. Within 12 hours, two former Manchester United managers – José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – both lost their jobs in Turkey’s top flight, underlining once more the difficulties of rebuilding reputations in the shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson.

On Thursday night, Besiktas dismissed Solskjaer, and by Friday morning, Fenerbahce announced Mourinho’s exit after just 14 months in charge, despite having backed him through a trophyless first season. The Portuguese manager, true to form, left with the earth scorched behind him.

Champions League Failure the Final Straw

Mourinho’s last stand came after a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League qualifiers, extending Fenerbahce’s long absence from the group stages – a drought stretching back to 2008/09. He insisted they could compete for the Europa League instead, but the board and fans saw little progress.

Despite big-name arrivals this summer, including Jhon Durán (Al Nassr), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), and Milan Škriniar (PSG), the departures of veterans Edin Džeko and Dušan Tadić, plus Mourinho’s public criticism of Fenerbahce’s transfer dealings, created tension. His sharp words at press conferences – including claims the club had “no transfer list” – left management furious.

Antics and Fractured Relationships

Mourinho’s fiery touchline behavior did little to help. He served bans for insulting Galatasaray coaches, grabbing rival coach Okan Buruk by the nose, and theatrically placing a laptop before TV cameras to highlight refereeing errors. His dismissive remarks about Turkish football and constant complaints alienated both club and federation officials.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce’s fanbase turned away from his pragmatic football. Attendances dwindled, with barely 10,000 in a 50,000-seat stadium last May.

Political Fallout at Fenerbahce

Club president Ali Koç, facing the longest title drought in Fenerbahce’s history since 2014, had tied his fate to Mourinho. The Portuguese coach’s appointment secured Koç’s re-election last year, but with another election looming on September 21, Koç could not afford another season of unrest.

In fact, the club’s stock rose 6% on the Turkish market after Mourinho’s exit – a sign of relief rather than regret. His replacement will be Koç’s 14th managerial hire since 2018, underscoring Fenerbahce’s instability.

What Next for Mourinho?

Speculation about Mourinho’s next job has already begun. He has been loosely linked with Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag is under pressure, and Nottingham Forest, should Nuno Espírito Santo depart. His allure remains: for every club in crisis, Mourinho still feels like an answer, however temporary.

As for Solskjaer, his quiet exit from Besiktas barely made headlines compared to Mourinho’s drama. Yet both sackings highlight how turbulent Turkish football can be – and how unforgiving life has been for those who tried and failed to succeed in Manchester United’s post-Ferguson era.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

