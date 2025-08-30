Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

30, August 2025/Naija 247news

In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) remains valid and binding. This U-turn comes after ASUU faulted the minister’s earlier claim that no formal agreement existed between the two parties.

The Minister’s Change of Heart

According to Dr. Alausa, the 2009 agreement outlines key provisions for university funding, salary structures, and allowances for academic staff. Some of the notable provisions include a 26% funding allocation to education, with at least 50% going to universities, and a separate salary structure for university academic staff known as Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II).

Key Provisions of the Agreement

The agreement also provides for various allowances, including:

– Postgraduate supervision allowance: N15,000 to N20,000 per student per annum for lecturers and senior lecturers

– Teaching practice/industrial supervision/field trip allowances: N60,000 to N100,000 per annum

– Honoraria for external/internal examiner: N60,000 to N80,000 per thesis

A New Chapter in FGN-ASUU Relations?

The minister assured that the government is committed to resolving the long-standing issues with ASUU in a sustainable and constitutionally backed manner. This development has opened up new possibilities for dialogue and cooperation between the government and ASUU, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the welfare of academic staff and the overall quality of education in Nigerian universities.

The Education Minister’s U-turn on the FGN-ASUU agreement is a significant development that could potentially ease tensions between the government and the union. As the government works to implement the provisions of the agreement, Nigerians will be watching with keen interest to see how this will play out.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.