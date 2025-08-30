Meta Explores AI Partnership with Google, OpenAI to Boost Chatbot Capabilities

Naija247news – August 29, 2025 – Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is reportedly weighing strategic partnerships with tech rivals Google and OpenAI to advance its artificial intelligence offerings.

According to a report by The Information on Friday, executives at Meta Superintelligence Labs, the company’s newly established AI division, have held internal discussions on possibly integrating Google’s Gemini large language model. The move, insiders say, would enable Meta AI—the company’s flagship chatbot—to provide more sophisticated, text-based conversational responses to user queries.

While Meta has invested heavily in building its in-house AI models, including LLaMA and its successors, the fresh talks reflect growing pressure in Silicon Valley to accelerate innovation and match the rapid strides made by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Reuters noted it could not independently verify the report, but analysts suggest a collaboration would mark a rare partnership among Big Tech rivals traditionally locked in a fierce race for AI dominance.

Industry watchers also point out that Mark Zuckerberg has long hinted at an “open ecosystem” for AI that could allow Meta to leverage external models where necessary, particularly to enhance user experience across its 3.1 billion daily active users on social apps.

If finalized, the partnership could reshape the competitive landscape, opening the door for a new era of cross-platform AI integration—a shift that may blur the lines between rivalry and collaboration in the global AI race.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.