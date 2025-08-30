Kogi State Revenue Hits ₦3bn Monthly as KGIRS Reforms Boost Tax Collection

Lokoja, Aug. 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has surged from ₦750 million in 2021 to ₦3 billion monthly in 2025, marking a four-year transformation driven by reforms in tax administration and technology.

KGIRS Chairman, Mr. Sule Enehe, disclosed this on Thursday at the Stewardship Forum organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Council.

According to Enehe, the ₦3 billion monthly intake has already surpassed the state’s projected tax revenue for the half-year, a feat he attributed to effective service delivery, automation, and staff motivation.

“We have grown from ₦750m monthly in November 2021 to ₦3bn in 2025. This success is due to improved tax administration, technology-driven reforms, and prudent use of resources,” he said.

Key Drivers of Growth

Central Billing System & Automated Taxation : Reduced leakages and improved efficiency.

Capacity Building : Enhanced staff productivity through training, promotions, and welfare.

10% IGR Utilisation: Channelled towards staff salaries and operational costs.

Enehe also praised Governor Ahmed Ododo for providing strong leadership and support, which enabled the revenue service to meet ambitious targets

Challenges and Future Prospects

The KGIRS boss noted that enforcing tax laws and tackling taxpayer apathy remain major challenges. However, he expressed optimism about the Nigeria Revenue Tax Act, set to take effect in January 2026, which will harmonise tax laws, eliminate overlaps, and reduce incidences of double taxation.

He appealed to residents to pay their taxes promptly, stressing that revenue growth translates into better service delivery and democratic dividends for Kogi people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Segun Salami, said the forum provides a platform for leaders to showcase achievements and address challenges in governance.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.