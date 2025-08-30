Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Kogi State Revenue Hits ₦3bn Monthly as KGIRS Reforms Boost Tax Collection

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Lokoja, Aug. 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has surged from ₦750 million in 2021 to ₦3 billion monthly in 2025, marking a four-year transformation driven by reforms in tax administration and technology.

KGIRS Chairman, Mr. Sule Enehe, disclosed this on Thursday at the Stewardship Forum organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Council.

According to Enehe, the ₦3 billion monthly intake has already surpassed the state’s projected tax revenue for the half-year, a feat he attributed to effective service delivery, automation, and staff motivation.

“We have grown from ₦750m monthly in November 2021 to ₦3bn in 2025. This success is due to improved tax administration, technology-driven reforms, and prudent use of resources,” he said.

Key Drivers of Growth

  • Central Billing System & Automated Taxation: Reduced leakages and improved efficiency.

  • Capacity Building: Enhanced staff productivity through training, promotions, and welfare.

  • 10% IGR Utilisation: Channelled towards staff salaries and operational costs.

Enehe also praised Governor Ahmed Ododo for providing strong leadership and support, which enabled the revenue service to meet ambitious targets

Challenges and Future Prospects

The KGIRS boss noted that enforcing tax laws and tackling taxpayer apathy remain major challenges. However, he expressed optimism about the Nigeria Revenue Tax Act, set to take effect in January 2026, which will harmonise tax laws, eliminate overlaps, and reduce incidences of double taxation.

He appealed to residents to pay their taxes promptly, stressing that revenue growth translates into better service delivery and democratic dividends for Kogi people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Segun Salami, said the forum provides a platform for leaders to showcase achievements and address challenges in governance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Mourinho, Solskjaer Sacked Hours Apart as Turkish Football Turns the Page
Next article
NGX Weekly Market Report: Investors Trade ₦85.4bn as ASI Falls 0.50%
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Argentina Unveils World’s First Gene-Edited Polo Horses, but Tradition Pushes Back

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Global Science Desk August 31, 2025 BUENOS AIRES — In the rolling pastures of rural Buenos Aires province, five seemingly ordinary foals are quietly rewriting the future of polo. These 10-month-old foals are...

Trump Health Rumors Trend Online as Critics Question New Photos Amid #TrumpDead Speculation

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news U.S. Desk August 30, 2025 Former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again at the center of an online firestorm after the hashtag #TrumpDead trended on X (formerly Twitter), fueled by speculation about...

Trump’s “Heaven” Fundraising Email Sparks Criticism and Religious-Political Debate

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news U.S. Politics Desk August 30, 2025 Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again triggered outrage after invoking religion in his campaign messaging, this time telling supporters in a fundraising email that he...

Donald Trump Dispels Death Rumors With Golf Outing, but Speculation Sends Global Political Ripples

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news U.S. & Geopolitics Desk August 30, 2025 Former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in robust health on Saturday morning, putting to rest a swirl of unfounded online rumors that had speculated about his...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Argentina Unveils World’s First Gene-Edited Polo Horses, but Tradition Pushes Back

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news Global Science Desk August 31, 2025 BUENOS AIRES — In the rolling pastures of rural Buenos Aires province, five seemingly ordinary foals are quietly rewriting the future of polo. These 10-month-old foals are...

Trump Health Rumors Trend Online as Critics Question New Photos Amid #TrumpDead Speculation

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news U.S. Desk August 30, 2025 Former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again at the center of an online firestorm after the hashtag #TrumpDead trended on X (formerly Twitter), fueled by speculation about...

Trump’s “Heaven” Fundraising Email Sparks Criticism and Religious-Political Debate

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news U.S. Politics Desk August 30, 2025 Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again triggered outrage after invoking religion in his campaign messaging, this time telling supporters in a fundraising email that he...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp