📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Journalist Denies Receiving Money from Peter Obi

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Ike Abonyi, a renowned journalist, has countered claims made by social media activist Deji Adeyanju that Peter Obi offered him money for support during the 2023 presidential election. Abonyi, who attended the meeting between Obi and Adeyanju, stated that no monetary or material offer was made during their three-hour discussion.

Abonyi Sets the Record Straight

In a statement, Abonyi described Adeyanju’s allegations as false, saying, “I was at the meeting Deji had with Obi and was there all through. None of the things Deji claimed ever happened. No money was offered during or after the meeting, and there was no promise of any to the best of my knowledge.”

Previous Controversy

Abonyi also highlighted a previous controversy in July 2022, where Adejanju suggested that Obi was open to accepting an appointment from then APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu. Abonyi claimed he privately challenged Adeyanju on this issue at the time.

Implications

The denial by Abonyi raises questions about Adeyanju’s credibility and motives for making such claims. It also underscores the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before making public statements.

Public Reaction

The development has sparked reactions on social media, with many users calling for Adeyanju to apologize and retract his statements. Others have expressed support for Abonyi, praising him for speaking out against what they see as false accusations.

The controversy surrounding Adeyanju’s claims has highlighted the need for accuracy and truthfulness in public discourse. As the issue continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Adeyanju will respond to Abonyi’s denial and whether he will take steps to correct the record.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027
Next article
ADC Accuses APC of Voter Importation Plot in Osun
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ADC Accuses APC of Voter Importation Plot in Osun

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has leveled serious allegations against the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of plotting to manipulate the 2026 Osun State governorship election through voter registration...

APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news *APC Douses Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Ambition* The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According...

Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who...

Minister’s U-Turn: FGN-ASUU Agreement Still Binding

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, August 2025/Naija 247news In a dramatic reversal, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ADC Accuses APC of Voter Importation Plot in Osun

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has leveled serious allegations against the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of plotting to manipulate the 2026 Osun State governorship election through voter registration...

APC says Jonathan can’t unseat Tinubu in 2027

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news *APC Douses Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Ambition* The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. According...

Abia gov receives 66 major politicians into Labour Party

Politics & Governance 0
30, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant boost to the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has welcomed 66 major politicians from different parties into the LP fold. The defectors, who...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp