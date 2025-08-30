Journalist Denies Receiving Money from Peter Obi

30, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Ike Abonyi, a renowned journalist, has countered claims made by social media activist Deji Adeyanju that Peter Obi offered him money for support during the 2023 presidential election. Abonyi, who attended the meeting between Obi and Adeyanju, stated that no monetary or material offer was made during their three-hour discussion.

Abonyi Sets the Record Straight

In a statement, Abonyi described Adeyanju’s allegations as false, saying, “I was at the meeting Deji had with Obi and was there all through. None of the things Deji claimed ever happened. No money was offered during or after the meeting, and there was no promise of any to the best of my knowledge.”

Previous Controversy

Abonyi also highlighted a previous controversy in July 2022, where Adejanju suggested that Obi was open to accepting an appointment from then APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu. Abonyi claimed he privately challenged Adeyanju on this issue at the time.

Implications

The denial by Abonyi raises questions about Adeyanju’s credibility and motives for making such claims. It also underscores the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before making public statements.

Public Reaction

The development has sparked reactions on social media, with many users calling for Adeyanju to apologize and retract his statements. Others have expressed support for Abonyi, praising him for speaking out against what they see as false accusations.

The controversy surrounding Adeyanju’s claims has highlighted the need for accuracy and truthfulness in public discourse. As the issue continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Adeyanju will respond to Abonyi’s denial and whether he will take steps to correct the record.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.