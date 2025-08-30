India’s China outreach highlights limits of US partnership – lessons for Nigeria’s foreign policy

LAGOS – As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, global attention is turning to what this means for India’s alignment between Washington and Beijing.

While many in the United States frame the trip as a fallout from recent tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration, analysts note that the move reflects a deeper Indian doctrine: the pursuit of strategic autonomy through “multi-alignment.”

US–India tensions deepen

Indian diplomats remain wary of Trump’s tariff threats over Russian oil imports and his open embrace of Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Such moves have reinforced Delhi’s instinct not to rely too heavily on Washington despite improved ties since the 2008 civil nuclear agreement and India’s participation in the revived Quad.

Yet, the United States is not India’s main defence supplier. Russia still leads (36%), followed by France (33%) and Israel (13%). The numbers underscore that India never became the “natural ally” American policymakers envisioned.

Instead, Delhi has consistently diversified partnerships—balancing Moscow, Paris, Washington and now Beijing—to avoid overdependence on any single power.

China factor

The Modi–Xi talks are expected to focus on de-escalating Himalayan border tensions, which nearly spiralled into conflict in 2020–21. But analysts caution this is about managing disputes, not resolving them.

Trade remains the driving force: China is India’s second-largest trading partner, even as security anxieties persist over Beijing’s close military ties with Pakistan and its expanding naval presence across the Indian Ocean.

Nigeria’s lesson in “multi-alignment”

India’s foreign policy pragmatism offers lessons for Nigeria. Just as Delhi resists overreliance on Washington, Abuja has sought to keep ties open with China, the EU, Russia, and the United States—balancing loans, security cooperation, and trade flows.

Like India, Nigeria faces the challenge of securing sovereignty while attracting investment in infrastructure, energy, and defence. Both nations also share anxieties about external powers leveraging regional rivals—Pakistan for India, and in Nigeria’s case, the complex web of Sahel and Gulf of Guinea interests.

Bottom line

Modi’s visit to Beijing should not be mistaken for a geopolitical pivot. Rather, it underscores a long-standing strategy: use engagement with multiple powers to safeguard autonomy and maximise options.

For Nigeria, navigating relationships with China, the US, and Europe amid currency pressures and security challenges, India’s playbook of “multi-alignment” may prove a useful guide.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.