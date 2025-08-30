📰 Naija247News Headlines
National Politics

"I Have Unconditional Love for Jonathan, So I Won't Criticise or Comment on His 2027 Speculations — Omokri"

By: Emman Tochi

By Naija247news Political Desk
August 29, 2025

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declined to comment on mounting calls for his former principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his personal relationship with the former Nigerian leader.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Omokri explained that his closeness to Jonathan makes it difficult for him to publicly weigh in on such political speculation.

“I have an unconditional love for President Jonathan and so I will not criticise or give an opinion on anything he does on live television,” Omokri said, noting that the former president once spent ten days with him and his family in California.

The statement comes as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensifies efforts to woo Jonathan back into the presidential race ahead of 2027. Although Jonathan has largely distanced himself from partisan politics since his 2015 defeat to Muhammadu Buhari, he has not formally resigned from the PDP.

Just a day earlier, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, described Jonathan as one of the “most celebrated politicians today” and openly suggested that the party’s ticket could be made available to him. Mohammed also floated the possibility of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, joining the PDP as a viable option.

Jonathan, who became Nigeria’s president in 2010 following the death of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, later won election in 2011 but lost his re-election bid in 2015. A decade after leaving office, calls for his return continue to gather momentum within the opposition, with analysts suggesting his candidacy could reshape the PDP’s strategy in 2027.

